People are declaring the day after Thanksgiving ‘Buy Nothing Day’ as part of a backlash against Black Friday

- Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year, with consumers rushing to stores to take advantage of bargains.
- But the day has also attracted a fair amount of backlash.
- This year, Twitter users are posting their critiques of Black Friday under the hashtag #BuyNothingDay.
- Buy Nothing Day has been around since the 1990s, as a protest against the consumer culture that Black Friday represents.
Black Friday is infamous for drawing huge crowds of deal-hungry shoppers into stores across the United States and around the world.
But some people are now marking the day after Thanksgiving by abstaining from purchasing retail goods. Many have taken to social media to critique Black Friday under the hashtag #BuyNothingDay.
Buy Nothing Day is nothing new. The protest against rampant consumerism was the brainchild of Canadian artist Ted Dave. The campaign gained steam in the 1990s when it was picked up by the nonprofit Adbusters.
This year, actor and activist Shailene Woodley lent her support to the campaign on Twitter, urging followers to stop fueling “corporate polluters.”
Today is #BuyNothingDay! Will you join in and show corporate polluters that we don't accept trashing the planet for Black Friday profits. Thx @GreenpeaceUSA for the graphic! ????????✌️ pic.twitter.com/9zy8O9xE3s
— Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) November 29, 2019
Other commenters expressed their support for the campaign, citing reasons like environmental concerns, unwillingness to support multinational retailers, and disillusionment with consumerism.
We need to do better. This #BlackFriday buy nothing. Fight to protect our one collective home this day and every day.
There is no planet B. This one is all we've got: https://t.co/ZSUYFbatkg#ActOnClimate #climate #energy #deforestation #BuyNothingDay pic.twitter.com/RGUF4gK30I
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) November 29, 2019
OMG!
It's #BlackFriday!
????????????????
Buy buy buy!
Consume consume!
It'll make you happier!
????????????????
????????????????
How am i celebrating?
a) not buying anything
b) unsubscribing from any company that sends me a Black Friday email
Mindless consumerism is killing our planet.#BuyNothingDay pic.twitter.com/XHmad5IrqS
— Russell Arnott (@Russell_Arnott) November 29, 2019
I see the #buynothingday is trending because of black Friday, how about we take it one step further and give things away to people that need it. I don't have much to give myself but the least I can do is help those around me.
Have a wonderful Friday! pic.twitter.com/OeRj0lDTBq
— SilentChaos (@SilentChaos10) November 29, 2019
Though this #BuyNothingDay is a good idea, all that's really needed is a #BuyNothingYouWouldntAnywayDay and continue to buy a book from the bookshop, a coffee from the coffee shop, etc but do it indie and locally #shoplocal #buyindie
— Indie Bookshops (@IndieBookshopUK) November 29, 2019
On this so-called #BlackFriday I will be buying nothing because this isn’t America and we didn’t just have Thanksgiving. #BuyNothingDay
— Laura Marcus ????????????????#FBPE (@MissLauraMarcus) November 29, 2019
It's buy nothing day
I've got the day off work
But I'm programmed to spend
So I'm going berserk
Won't have to leave
The comforts of home
Amazon and eBay
Apps on my phone
I'll work all day long
For things i don't need
It's all human nature
The trait, is greed.#BuyNothingDay
— ⇧Upside⇩Dan (@iamupsidedan) November 29, 2019
Put away the credit cards. Do not give them your money! Shop NOT the commercial juggernauts the NO HEART Walmart, TERRIBLE Target. CRAM Amazon. Instead: Buy local, buy handmade. Christmas is about love and friendship, not cold hard deals on stuff. #BuyNothingDay @revbillytalen
— Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) November 29, 2019
As a former retail store worker and a concerned citizen, I invite you to celebrate #BuyNothingDay on Black Friday. Instead of shopping, please spend time with your loved ones. To all the retail workers working Thanksgiving and Black Friday, I salute you. @Adbusters pic.twitter.com/aZdzAsiSmg
— Сумаg ???? (@CyborgMagm4r) November 27, 2019
Others, like Civil Eats journalist Nadra Nittle, used the hashtag to share a word of caution about the backlash. In a 2018 piece published in Vox, Nittle wrote that the censure of Black Friday often takes on a racist and classist tone, with negative media coverage of Black Friday often vilifying low-income individuals and people of color.
Low-income people, along with mothers and people of color, are the groups most likely to take part in Black Friday sales. Consider not shaming people for shopping during a time when they can actually afford to. #BuyNothingDay https://t.co/JZFoxGvp6t via @voxdotcom
— Nadra Nittle (@NadraKareem) November 29, 2019
