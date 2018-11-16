13 Amazon Black Friday deals you can get a week early — including the all-new Echo Show and Kindle Paperwhite

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

As part of Amazon’s Early Black Friday offerings, many of its devices, including Echo and Fire TV products, are already on sale.

Find all the deals, along with information about how the different device specs compare, below.

We’ll be updating this page through Black Friday and Cyber Monday as we learn more about new Amazon device promotions.

If you’ve ever wanted to own an Amazon device, be it a Kindle e-reader, Echo speaker, or Fire TV Stick, then you should know that the best times of the year to buy one – if you want to enjoy the lowest prices, anyway – are Prime Day, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Historically, Amazon has offered discounts of $15 to $50 off its popular gadgets on both holidays, and each year the deals just get better.

Now that it’s moving on to new and improved versions of its devices, you’ll be able to save on certified refurbished units of the older models and double (or even triple) up on new devices to save more.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the Amazon device deals in one place for you to shop. We’ve also provided easy comparisons among options within the same family so you don’t waste time going back and forth between pages trying to distinguish their differences.

If you want to read up on Amazon’s complete portfolio of devices, check out this ultimate guide. Otherwise, start shopping below. These Black Friday Amazon device deals are already live.

Many Echo devices are on sale today, from the simple Echo Dot to the features-packed Echo Show. Each one uses Alexa to accomplish any number of tasks, from answering questions to reordering supplies on Amazon. Depending on your budget and preferences, you’ll probably prefer one model over another. Here’s a quick comparison:

Fire tablets are optimized for the best portable entertainment experience, whether you like to watch movies or play games. There are three main types, and the number refers to the display size. All are available in bright colors and have high-quality video recording features, so their main differences come down to resolution, storage size, battery life, and audio capabilities. The following tablets are on sale:

Armed with a Fire TV device and your favorite streaming subscriptions, including Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, you’ll feel like traditional cable is truly a thing of the past. It’s a great tool for would be cord cutters. Fire TV devices also use Alexa for convenient hands-free control, so you don’t have to juggle or manage yet another remote control. These Fire TV devices are on sale today:

NEW Fire TV Stick 4K, 2 for $89.98 with code “TWOPACK” (originally $99.98) [You save $10]: A small streaming media player that plugs into any TV’s HDMI port and has an antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.

If you love reading, you won’t regret getting a Kindle, which makes it that much easier to enjoy the pastime. The e-readers are light and comfortable to hold, give you the ability to download millions of books with the click of a button, and let you make highlights and notes. They’re also easy to read in bright light, unlike your phone.

NEW Kindle Paperwhite and six months of Kindle Unlimited, $129.99 (originally $189.93) [You save $59.94]: Thinner, lighter, and longer battery life than the first generation model, waterproof, 8 GB storage.

These security cameras keep your home safe when you’re not there by giving you live notifications and video clips of the scene.

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera, 2 for $199.98 (originally $239.98) [You save $40]: If you’re already entrenched in the Alexa ecosystem, this basic camera with two-way audio is probably your best choice.

