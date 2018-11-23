Black Friday deals sold out at stores like Walmart and Target before Friday even began — and people are furious

Major Black Friday deals, such as the Nintendo Switch and Instant Pot, have already sold out before Thanksgiving Day is over, infuriating shoppers.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, and GameStop all sold out of some major deals quickly on Thanksgiving Day.

Online sales on Wednesday and Thursday hit record highs this year, with shoppers spending $2.4 billion online on Wednesday – a whopping 31.8% increase from 2017.

Black Friday is starting earlier than ever. And, as a result, some of the biggest deals are selling out before Thanksgiving Day is over.

Wednesday and Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – proved that Black Friday sales begin far before Friday, especially as shoppers move online. Shoppers spent $2.4 billion online on Wednesday, a whopping 31.8% increase from 2017, according to Adobe Analytics data.

By 10 a.m. Thursday morning, shoppers had spent another $406 million online. By 5 p.m., they’d spent $1.75 billion, representing 28.6% growth compared to last year.

And, with massive spending, some of the biggest deals of the holiday season have already sold out.

By Thursday evening, the Nintendo Switch sold out at Target and GameStop, according to BlackFriday.com. Walmart, Target, and GameStop quickly sold out of the PlayStation 4. And, Instant Pot sold out from Walmart and Target.

In some cases, these deals were marketed as doorbusters, and expected to sell out quickly because of their limited quantity. However, for some of the biggest deals to sell out before Friday even began rubbed many shoppers the wrong way.

how tf is the nintendo switch already sold out everywhere — Johnny Yatooma (@johnny_yatooma) November 23, 2018

Well, I went to buy the #NintendoSwitch from @GameStop (Switch plus Mario Cart plus $50 gift card) at midnight last night and it was already sold out. So much for that deal. I don't think you did a good job governing your inventory team. #Gamestop literally… — John Raizor (@JohnRaizor) November 22, 2018

Was going to get a Nintendo Switch today but it looks like it will be sold out before I can even get in my car. D: — KillaQueen (@TheGamingGeko7) November 22, 2018

To paraphrase one shopper, it is strange to see Black Friday deals sell out on Thursday.

wow i’m literally waiting in walmart for a new phone and they are almost sold out so i’m hoping we get one. i never knew black friday was sold out on thursday — imogen (@itsimogensis) November 23, 2018

Lol they sold out of PS4’s in 20 mins after opening at 5pm today and it’s not even Black Friday pic.twitter.com/L6Bu5wI1zq — Don Jon (@2_Men_Nelli) November 23, 2018

So many shops are already sold out for black friday yiikes i hope there are restocks — nora from da north pole (@norathelostgirl) November 23, 2018

Whether items sold out instantly or as Thanksgiving Day went on, shoppers weren’t happy to miss out on deals.

@Kohls Ordered an Xbox One X 2 minutes after deals went live for Black Friday. Order was cancelled. Ordered another at 3 AM-order cancelled. When I called they said it was sold out. I’m seeing all over social media that almost all orders have been cancelled on PS4 and Xbox One. — Christy Harris (@cpharris217) November 22, 2018

When you want to buy the huda beauty nude eyeshadow palette on sephora's black friday but it….is…..already…..sold…..out…..fml — NIDIA (@drNMD) November 22, 2018

I AM SO ANNOYED! Literally kept alarm to buy @ABHcosmetics eyeshadow and the eyeshadow x4 already sold out! — nadzcunha???? (@NadiaC5) November 23, 2018

Companies also faced technical difficulties due to the boost in early traffic. Retailers including Walmart, Lululemon, and GameStop all dealt with website issues on Wednesday and Thursday.