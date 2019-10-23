Black Friday is on November 29, 2019 — here’s everything you need to know leading up to the biggest sales holiday of the year

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Black Friday falls on November 29, 2019.

The sales holiday often features some of the biggest online deals of the year on tech, home goods, clothing, and more. Participating retailers include both big brands and small startups.

With pumpkin spice products and Halloween costumes already starting to fill stores, you probably haven’t thought far into the future beyond these seasonal delights (or horrors, depending on your point of view).

But we are. In November, a big shopping event we’re looking forward to is Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on November 29.

Black Friday often features some of the biggest deals of the year on tech, home goods, clothing, and more.

Since it falls a few weeks before December holidays, Black Friday provides excellent opportunities to buy – and save on all your holiday gifts– before the last-minute rush.

We’ll be searching through all the sales across the internet to find you only the best of the best Black Friday 2019 deals.

Our favorite online retailers on Black Friday will include Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Retail startups such as Leesa and Brooklinen also offer really competitive deals. For some startups, Black Friday will be the only time of the year when their products are discounted, so we recommend shopping at these smaller brands as well.

You can get an idea about the types of Black Friday sales coverage we’ll be writing by browsing our Black Friday page from last year. This year, expect similar deals roundups to these:

Here’s everything else you should know about Black Friday:

We’ll be sharing more information about early and anticipated deals as Black Friday approaches. In the meantime, check out some of the best Black Friday deals from last year below. It’s highly likely that these brands and products will be on sale again this year.

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular – 42mm

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

Leesa Mattress (Queen)

Calphalon Elite Nonstick 8″ & 10″ Fry Pan Set

23andMe DNA Test

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi

Sony 65″ X850FSeries 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Kindle Paperwhite and six months of Kindle Unlimited