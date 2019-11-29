The 5 best headphone deals you won’t want to miss this Black Friday — save on Bose, Beats, Sony, and more

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

We’ve been tracking the prices of our favorite headphones from brands like Beats, Bose, Sony, and Apple this Black Friday, and there are five headphones deals that really stand out. Here are the best deals on headphones we would recommend even at their original price.

Whether you are looking to improve your listening experience or want to check a couple of names off your holiday shopping list, these five headphones are sure to please any music lover.

The 5 best headphone deals of Black Friday 2019

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones

source Best Buy

In our guide to the best stylish headphones, the Beats Studio³ Headphones were our pick for the best option for iPhone users due to their easy pairing thanks to the W1 chip from Apple. The chip also gives the headphones a longer battery life – up to 22 hours of listening on a single charge.

This model sports impressive sound quality and adds a fashionable touch to your appearance. The Studio³ also helps you block out your surroundings when you want to focus with its active noise cancelling (ANC) that works in any environment. Several top sites are offering deals on these headphones, but we found Best Buy has the deepest discount.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones

source Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones appear on a couple of our guides to the top headphones. We ranked them as best for comfort in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones and best for noise cancelling in our guide to the best stylish headphones.

The QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer an impressive balance of comfort, sound, and noise cancellation. The batter life is about 20 hours with noise-canceling, and if it dies, you can revert to wired mode. Another cool feature is a dedicated Google Assistant button for easy access. There’s a newer version of these headphones, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but they are much more expensive and are not on sale today.

The QuietComfort 35 II headphones are marked down to about $280 – the best deal we’ve seen – on several top sites so take your pick below.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones

source Amazon

We’ve written about the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones several times, including honoring them as the best noise-cancelling headphones overall and the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones.

We love how these headphones are equal parts exceptional sounding and well-designed. Best of all, they have the best noise cancelling you’ll find. The padding is comfortable so you can listen to your favorite tunes for hours on end. The $70-off deal is available on many top sites so take your pick below.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

source Amazon

The Apple AirPods are our pick for the best earbuds for Apple fans. This is the latest model and comes with a wireless charging case that you can power up by setting on a Qi-compatible mat or by using the lightning connector. The case holds up to four charges, and the headphones run for five hours per charge. We’re fans of this model because of the pleasant sound quality, affordable price tag, and lightweight, comfortable feel.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

source Amazon

The Beats Solo3 headphones have an outstanding 40-hour battery runtime, and if you run out of battery before you’re done listening, 5 minutes of charging will give you another 3 hours of playtime. The on-ear controls feature Siri activation for easier multitasking.

Business Insider’s Dave Smith reviewed the Solo3 headphones and found they live up to the hype. The controls were intuitive, the sound quality was outstanding, pairing with an iPhone was effortless, and he liked the color selection.

