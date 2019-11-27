28 Black Friday photos that were taken at the perfect time

caption A boy waits to enter the Toys R Us in Times Square in 2014. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Black Friday can be stressful and exhilarating, all in one.

While some photos capture the chaos of the day, others show the excitement or inevitable exhaustion.

These photos were taken at the perfect moment to capture every emotion experienced by Black Friday shoppers.

Few days are as chaotic, exciting, stressful, and exhilarating as Black Friday – and many photographers simply can’t resist capturing photos of it all.

From photos of kids falling asleep on shopping bags to images of people fighting over TVs, these pictures were taken at the perfect time.

The moment the doors open on Black Friday is an exhilarating — and slightly terrifying moment — for shoppers and workers.

caption People wait in line to go shopping at the JCPenney store at the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Before opening the doors, team members at Best Buy put their hands in for a team huddle to raise morale.

caption Employees engage in a group cheer before opening their doors to shoppers at Best Buy in San Diego, California, in 2015. source Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Once the doors open, you have to be ready to grab the best deals, like these shoppers.

caption Shoppers during Black Friday in São Paulo, Brazil. source Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Around the world, Black Friday shoppers fight for bargains — including these shoppers carrying TVs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

caption Shoppers reach out for television sets on Black Friday in 2017. source Paulo Whitaker/REUTERS

Others quite literally fight for the best deals, like this shopper clinging to a TV while another customer tries to drag it away.

caption Two shoppers fight over a television on Black Friday. source Reuters/Luke MacGregor

In some stores, there isn’t even enough room for employees to bring customers their items.

caption People in a store on Black Friday. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

In Walmart, huge bins and boxes are usually set up brimming with their biggest deals.

While Black Friday shopping can be stressful, some shoppers find a way to have fun with it.

These friends kept themselves entertained in the long lines.

caption A group of friends joke around as a long line of shoppers wait for the Best Buy to open for “Black Friday” deals in Orem, Utah, in 2016. source George Frey/Getty Images

Others seem to just embrace the chaos.

caption People enter a JCPenney store on the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2014. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

But in the end, it’s usually worth it.

caption A man shops at the JCPenney store at the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2014. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Black Friday shopping starts young.

caption Ceilene Gonzalez, 6, carries a bag with toys as she shops with her mom at the Toys R Us in Times Square in 2007. source Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

While the Times Square Toys R Us is no longer open, these Black Friday photos certainly capture the childlike wonder of the experience.

caption Children play in Toys R Us in Times Square during early Black Friday sales in 2015. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

This boy’s face truly says it all.

caption A boy waits to enter the Toys R Us in Times Square in 2014. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

These parents look equally delighted by the Black Friday deals.

caption Joanne Wright and her daughter-in-law, Alison Wright, navigate the sale aisles at Toys R Us on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, in 2015. source Liz O. Baylen/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Though nothing could compare to the sheer joy on the faces of children playing in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday.

caption Lizzy Antwi, 8, (center) and her sister Dizi Antwi, 5, enjoy a brief moment of playing with motorized vehicles in 2015. source Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Black Friday isn’t all fun and games, though — this crowd looks positively claustrophobic.

caption Shoppers crowd the aisles in Macy’s department store in Herald Square, New York, in 2015. source TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images

Shoppers in Walmart struggle to get through the aisles on Black Friday.

When it comes to Black Friday shopping, having an abundance of energy is the key to scoring everything on your list.

caption Driven shoppers run into a Toys R Us store in Torrance, California, during Black Friday madness. source Barbara Davidson/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

But exhaustion begins to set in for many shoppers after waiting in line and fighting crowds to get the best holiday deals.

caption People shop at Macy’s on November 28, 2008, in New York City. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Shoppers can begin to get a little disgruntled after waiting in line for what feels like hours.

caption A man checks out his merchandise on Black Friday. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Waiting in line for Black Friday coupons, like these JCPenney shoppers, can also test your patience.

caption People receive discount coupons as they wait in line to go shopping at a JCPenney in Jersey City, New Jersey. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

And then the exhaustion hits.

caption A shopper yawns as she stands in line to purchase electronics at Best Buy in San Diego, California, in 2015. source Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

This shopper even decided to take a quick nap after a long morning of shopping.

caption Alexandria Tartt, 17, takes a nap while shopping with family at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, in 2018. source Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

These children are also ready to call it quits.

caption Children wait with shopping bags inside Macy’s department store during Black Friday shopping in New York City in 2010. source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Once they’ve scored the best deals, shoppers find creative ways to get their goods home.

caption Jorge Gonzales of Hyattsville, Maryland, carries a 32-inch television on his head after his arms got tired on the way to the parking lot. source Michael Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

In New York City, simply getting your shopping bags through the subway turnstiles can be an epic mission.

caption New York City on Black Friday. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Once all that chaos is over, all that may be left is empty shelves.