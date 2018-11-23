Black Friday is starting earlier than ever — and companies like Walmart and Lululemon weren’t ready

caption Black Friday sales kicked off early at stores like Walmart this year. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Black Friday kicked off earlier than ever this year.

Online sales on Wednesday hit $2.4 billion, a 31.8% increase from 2017. As of 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, shoppers had spent another $1.75 billion online, up 28.6% from last year.

The explosive growth in online sales creates problems for some retailers, as companies including Walmart, GameStop, and Lululemon dealt with technical difficulties online on Thursday.

Black Friday now officially starts on the Wednesday before and in the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning. And, that’s not necessarily good news for retailers.

Shoppers spent $2.4 billion online on Wednesday, a whopping 31.8% increase from 2017, according to Adobe Analytics data.

By 10 a.m. Thursday morning, shoppers had spent another $406 million online. By 5 p.m., they’d spent $1.75 billion, representing 28.6% growth compared to last year.

The skyrocketing sales represent an increase in online shopping more generally, as well as a Black Friday sales “day” that is shifting earlier and earlier.

“Pre-Thanksgiving deals appear to have enticed consumers to spend a little earlier as we saw our second $2 billion day of the holiday shopping season,” Taylor Schreiner, Adobe Digital Insights’ director, said in a statement.

However, not every retailer was fully prepared for the increase in shopping on Thanksgiving Day and the day before.

The downside of success

caption Black Friday is going online. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Shoppers on Walmart’s website dealt with technical difficulties on Wednesday evening. GameStop shoppers complained about similar tech issues on social media. And, Lululemon’s website crashed on Thursday, apparently buckling under traffic.

“We knew it would be a busy day, and I suppose technology got away from us this time around,” Lululemon’s account responded on Facebook. “I totally understand that this can be frustrating as someone trying to shop online, and know that we’re doing everything we can to rectify the situation as soon as possible. ”