What shoppers in every state are searching for in the run-up to Black Friday

Black Friday is the largest shopping event in the United States.

BlackFriday.com combed through data to find the most searched-for terms in every state.

They include stores, specific items, and more general terms like laptops and TVs. For most states, video game consoles reign supreme, while people in almost every state want new tech.

Black Friday is almost here, and shoppers are getting prepared.

According to search data compiled by BlackFriday.com, which looked at the top Black Friday search terms in every state, it seems almost the entire country is looking to get their hands on some new tech, with the exception of Florida and Arkansas, where people are searching for home appliances.

For every other state, searches have been dominated by name brands like Apple and video game consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Other searches are more generic, like for TVs and laptops.

As for specific retailers, both Walmart and Best Buy made the list of top searches in a few states, including in both non-contiguous US states, Alaska and Hawaii.

The data was put together by comparing month-over-month Google searches using the 30-day period ending on November 9. This reveals the hot items customers will be looking to get their hands on as the day approaches.

source Business Insider/Shayanne Gal

These trends dovetail with perennial top purchases on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the days that lie in between. Last year, the Nintendo Switch was a top Black Friday purchase even though there were no discounts on it, while TVs and Apple devices have rare discounts not seen during the rest of the year at major retailers.