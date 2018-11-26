Black Friday spending soared to record highs — here were the top sellers at Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, and more

caption Shoppers snapped up iPads, pillows, socks, and TVs on Black Friday. source George Frey/Getty Images

Black Friday spending soared to $23 billion this year, according to a Mastercard estimate.

The most popular purchases at Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, and Sam’s Club included socks, iPads, pillows, and TVs, according to an analysis of more than 50,000 receipts.

Black Friday spending soared to record highs this year.

Shoppers spent an estimated $23 billion overall in stores and online during the 24-hour spending blitz, according to Mastercard. That’s up 9% from last year.

Much of the spending growth came from online purchases, which rose an eye-popping 24% over last year, to a record high of $6.22 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

So what is all this money being spent on?

Mostly pillows, iPads, and TVs, according to the data firm Numerator, which identified the most popular Black Friday purchases from an analysis of more than 50,000 receipts from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

Here are the top items sold by each retailer in terms of dollar sales:

Walmart: 65-inch Sharp Roku smart LED television

source Walmart.com

Walmart’s top seller in terms of dollar sales was a 65-inch TV that was marked down to $398 from $598 on Walmart’s website on Monday.

In terms of unit sales, Walmart’s top seller was a pack of Dickies crew socks.

Target: iPad

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Target’s top seller in terms of dollar sales was a 32 GB space gray Apple iPad with WiFi. It was available on Target’s website on Monday for $330.

In terms of unit sales, Target’s top seller was a DVD of the kids movie “Ferdinand.”

Best Buy: 55-inch Samsung smart LED TV

source Best Buy

Best Buy’s top seller in terms of dollar sales was a 55-inch Samsung LED television, which was advertised on Best Buy’s website on Monday for $398, down from $500.

In terms of unit sales, Best Buy’s top seller was the movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Sam’s Club: Jumbo two-pack of bamboo-polyfill pillows by Essence of Bamboo

source Target

Sam’s Club’s top seller in terms of both dollar sales and unit sales was a package of two bamboo-polyfill pillows made by Essence of Bamboo.

Costco: Bose headphones

source Bose

Costco’s top seller in terms of dollar sales was a pair of Bose on-ear Bluetooth headphones, which were advertised on Costco’s website on Monday for $100, down from $160.

In terms of unit sales, Costco’s top seller was a pair of tech fleece jogger pants by 32 Degrees.