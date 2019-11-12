All the best TV deals to expect on Black Friday 2019

source Business Insider

Black Friday is a great time to shop for all sorts of electronics, from laptops and tablets to kitchen gadgets and large appliances.

But some of the best discounts you’ll find will be on TVs, from brands like Samsung, Insignia, LG, and more.

Many popular sellers, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, will offer TV deals in stores on the big day. But if you don’t want to face the crowds, you’ll also be able to find some great deals online.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Black Friday TV deals we know about so far. Keep an eye on this page; we’ll be adding new promotions as they drop.

To save more on Black Friday deals this year, visit Business Insider Coupons.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and stores are already gearing up for major deals on all sorts of electronics. But some of the best tech deals you’ll find will be on TVs, at all price points, from brands across the board.

We’ve compiled all the best Black Friday TV deals that are already active, and those that are coming up as well.

Does Costco have Black Friday deals?

According to Costco’s Black Friday ad, the store will offer deals on all sorts of tech products including TVs. The store will offer Black Friday deals starting November 22 – more will begin November 28 as well.

Here are the best Costco Black Friday TV deals (starting November 22):

Read on for the best Black Friday TV deals from other stores, including Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and more.

Best Black Friday TV Deals

source Samsung

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Samsung Black Friday TV deals

BJ’s Black Friday TV deals (starting November 22):

Amazon Black Friday TV deals (starting November 24):

Target Black Friday TV deals (starting November 28)

What brand of TV is the best?

If you plan on shopping for a TV on Black Friday, you’ll likely see an overwhelming number of deals and bundles. To make sure you don’t waste money on devices that won’t last or don’t deliver the quality you’re looking for, we recommend that you choose the TV you want in advance, and then figure out when (and where) you’ll get the lowest price.

To find the best TV brand for you, you’ll first want to figure out your price range: TCL and Insignia sell a number of widely recommended budget TVs, while Samsung, Sony, and LG are better known for high-end devices.

If you plan on using your TV’s native interface (rather than connecting a streaming stick), you should also research various brands’ operating systems. LG’s smart TVs run the company’s voice-enabled, highly advanced WebOS, while TCL’s TVs run the more bare-bones Roku interface.

You’ll also want to consider the resolution you’re looking for, the size you want, and the number of ports you need (if you plan on connecting a lot of peripherals).

The best TV brands include:

What are the best TVs for 2019?

The best TVs for 2019 include:

What is the best TV for the money?

The best TVs for the money include:

What is the best 65-inch TV for 2019?

The best 65-inch TV for 2019 is the LG C8 OLED TV. It offers excellent picture quality with unparalleled color contrast, and you can control it with Google Assistant.

source TCL

What is the best 50-inch TV for the money?

The best TV for the money is the TCL 50-inch S425 series. At $479, it’s the best TV you can get for under $500.

The S425 comes with the Roku streaming platform, which grants you easy access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and whatever other streaming platform you like. Its LED display delivers better colors and contrast than other TVs in its price category.

What is the difference between QLED and LED TVs?

LED TVs use small “light-emitting diodes” to backlight their screens. LEDs use less power than higher-end panels, and are found in many budget and mid-range TVs.

QLED TVs are lit by “quantum dots” which are microscopic in size. They can produce more colors and a greater contrast ratio than LED panels, and they’re generally more expensive than LED TVs (but less expensive than OLED TVs).

We’ll update this page as more Black Friday TV deals are announced.

See more Black Friday sales and deals