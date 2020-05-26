‘I can’t breathe’: Black man dies after video shows Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck

caption Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, left, and Mayor Jacob Frey. source Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A disturbing video shows a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Floyd, who is black, became unresponsive around the four-minute mark.

He died of “medical distress” that evening, a police statement said.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, is under investigation by the FBI and state authorities.

“I believe what I saw and what I saw was wrong at every level,” said Mayor Jacob Frey at a press conference on Tuesday. “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

A video circulating on social media Tuesday shows a white police officer kneeling on a black man’s neck for several minutes.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” the man said. “Don’t kill me.”

“Relax,” said the officer, who local news outlets identified as Officer Derek Chauvin.

The man, later identified as George Floyd, died shortly after the incident.

Onlookers gathered as two officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, responded to “a forgery in progress” on Monday evening, a police statement said. According to the statement, Floyd was “physically resist[ing] officers,” and the police handcuffed him before Chauvin kneeled on his neck.

The video, published on Facebook, shows Chauvin kneeling on him for nearly eight minutes.

“His nose is bleeding,” said one bystander.

“He ain’t even doing nothing,” said another person at the scene. “You could have put him in the f—ing car by now. He’s not resisting arrest or nothing.”

“Please man, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said several times. Around the four-minute mark of the video, he stopped moving.

“He’s not responsive right now, bro,” a man said. “Does he have a pulse?” a woman asked.

The video shows a crowd growing, and a second police officer standing in front of Chauvin continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck before ambulance workers arrived with a gurney to carry Floyd away.

Floyd died after being transported to a local hospital, according to the police statement, which noted officers called an ambulance after “he appeared to be suffering medical distress.” The statement also said that the officers used body cameras during the incident.

Floyd’s death is being investigated by the FBI and state authorities, according to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

In a press conference Tuesday, Frey said that, regardless of the investigation’s outcome, Floyd “should be with us this morning.”

“I believe what I saw and what I saw was wrong at every level,” he said. “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

“Our community continues to be traumatized again, and again and again,” said Councilwoman Andrew Jenkins, who represents the neighborhood where the incident took place. “We must demand answers.”

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

