The new ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ interactive movie is out, and it has fans questioning reality

caption Fionn Whitehead stars in “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” source Netflix

The new “Black Mirror” interactive movie is here, and it’s called “Bandersnatch.”

The movie has five distinct endings and an overwhelming amount of combinations.

Like with all “Black Mirror” content, it has inspired some existential conflict on Twitter – people don’t know what to believe about themselves or reality anymore.

Be warned, mild spoilers ahead for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.”

People have been speculating that an interactive “Black Mirror” movie was coming for months now, and the theorizing kicked into overdrive when the “Bandersnatch” title card was discovered on Netflix earlier this December.

The stand-alone movie dropped at midnight on December 28, and people have been devouring it ever since. It tells the story of Stefan Butler, a young computer programmer in the ’80s, who’s developing one of his favorite choose-your-own-adventure novels into a video game. As is the “Black Mirror” way, things go astray pretty quickly.

But what makes this “Black Mirror” different is the interactive, choose-your-own-adventure nature of the movie – throughout the film, viewers are prompted with choices that Stefan and his friends have to make, and this affects the plot trajectory. According to the New York Times, there are five distinct endings, ranging from happy to disastrous.

Naturally, the internet is overwhelmed by the new type of media, and what the movie says about us as a whole.

me after playing black mirror bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/101PBRgB8x — mads✨ (@mandlens) December 29, 2018

#bandersnatch: chop up body or bur-

me: chop up body

bandersnatch: sugar puffs or frosted flakes?

me: pic.twitter.com/gfOU3iqxKn — sandra luther king bullock (@bratsmilk) December 29, 2018

Me, 5 hours into watching Bandersnatch trying to piece together every ending and decision possible pic.twitter.com/UbLEv68tqA — Arturo Benitez (@artibenitez) December 29, 2018

#Bandersnatch me sitting here seeing how Black mirror only gave me the illusion of free will and wondering if I’ve ever actually had free will or if it’s always been an illusion pic.twitter.com/gZY27lyksm — party (@yeehawheather) December 29, 2018

While some people relished in making Stefan’s life as difficult as possible, others were finding it hard to ruin this fictional character’s life.

Read more: 10 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Black Mirror’

me after spending the entire day trying to give Stefan a happy ending while ignoring the fact that this is black mirror #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/6Tow72fCGq — 6’2” (@scorpiologyy) December 29, 2018

Me choosing between sugar puffs and frostie flakes thinking it will determine if Stefan lives or dies #Bandersnatch #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/MEXZj74t1Y — Nikolai Apilado (@NikHeyy) December 29, 2018

But a common theme, of course, was suspicion towards all of our many electronic devices.

Me after watching the new Black Mirror when my Apple Watch reminds me to get up and move #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/RcENqgB37V — Claire Hepworth (@illbeclaire4u) December 29, 2018

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is streaming on Netflix now.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.