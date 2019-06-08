If you love ‘Black Mirror,’ you’ll probably enjoy these 27 shows too

caption Miley Cyrus on “Black Mirror.” source Netflix

“Black Mirror” is an anthology series that explores humans relationship with tech.

INSIDER analyzed fan ratings on Rotten Tomatoes to find 28 shows “Black Mirror” fans also rated highly. They include “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Black Mirror” captivates viewers with its dark explorations of the relationship between humans and technology.

The Netflix anthology series tells a new, often unexpected story on every episode.

INSIDER analyzed data from Rotten Tomatoes to see what other shows “Black Mirror” fans also rated highly.

Here are 27 shows “Black Mirror” fans also love.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is a horror series set in the 80s.

caption From left, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The series centers on a group of kids and a few adults who fight against paranormal and supernatural creatures that threaten their lives and their small Indiana town. The third season premieres July 4, 2019.

“Game of Thrones” is a fantasy drama that aired on HBO.

caption Emilia Clarke on “Game of Thrones” source HBO

Based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series from George R.R. Martin, “Game of Thrones” is a fantasy epic featuring a large cast and a number of story lines. There’s a fight for the Iron Throne, numerous battles, White Walkers, an army of the dead, dragons, betrayal, murder, and love. The series ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

“Westworld” is a psychological drama on HBO.

caption Evan Rachel Wood on “Westworld.” source HBO

Based on the movie of the same name, the series centers on android hosts in an amusement park that are realistic and look human. Trouble begins as the hosts start to become sentient, and it’s hard for viewers to know who’s really a human and who isn’t.

Read more: HBO dropped the new ‘Westworld’ trailer before the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale – and it takes the show in an unexpected direction

“Breaking Bad” is a crime drama that aired on AMC.

caption Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

The series follows a chemistry teacher who turns to meth-making to earn money after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Better Call Saul” is a spin-off of “Breaking Bad.”

caption Bob Odenkirk on “Better Call Saul.” source AMC/Better Call Saul trailer

A prequel to “Breaking Bad,” the series follows Jimmy McGill, a con-man and lawyer, in the early half of his life.

“Mr. Robot” is a technological thriller on USA.

caption Rami Malek on “Mr. Robot.” source USA

“Mr. Robot” centers on a cybersecurity engineer who becomes involved with a hacker organization.

“Fargo” is a crime anthology series based on the Coen brothers’ movie of the same name.

caption Ewan McGregor on the third season of “Fargo.” source FX

The black comedy crime series centers on a new cast of characters and crime each season.

“Rick and Morty” is an animated comedy on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

caption Justin Roiland voices both Rick and Morty. source Adult Swim via YouTube

The adult comedy centers on mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty as they have adventures.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a drama on Hulu based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

caption Elisabeth Moss on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” source Elly Dassas/Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a drama set in a dystopian universe where radicals have overthrown the United States government and created a country in which women are subservient to men. The women are split into classes as Wives, Aunts (who teach the women their new roles), Handmaids (forced child bearers), Marthas (maids and cooks), and Unwomen (women sent to work and die in the Colonies).

Read more: 27 major changes ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ show made from the original dystopian book

“Mindhunter” is a crime drama on Netflix.

caption Jonathan Groff on “Mindhunter.” source Netflix

The series centers on the early days of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit as agents interviewed serial killers to try and understand criminal psychology. They eventually built a department around criminal profiling.

Read more: Everything we know about the real Kansas serial killer teased on Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’

“BoJack Horseman” is an adult animated comedy on Netflix.

caption Will Arnett voices BoJack Horseman. source Netflix

The dark comedy centers on an acting horse who’s looking for a career comeback.

Marvel’s “Daredevil” is a superhero drama on Netflix.

caption Charlie Cox on “Daredevil.” source Netflix

The drama centers on Matt Murdock, a man who went blind as a kid and learned how to fight with his heightened senses to become a vigilante known as Daredevil.

“The End of the F***ing World” is a dark comedy on Netflix.

caption Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden on “The End of the F***ing World.” source Netflix

One teen decides to try killing a classmate to see if he’s really a psychopath but the two teens end up going on a road trip together on this series.

“Master of None” is a comedy on Netflix.

caption Aziz Ansari on “Master of None.” source Netflix

“Master of None” centers on a New York City actor and his attempts at finding work and romance in the city.

“Sherlock” is a BBC series based on the books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

caption Benedict Cumberbatch on “Sherlock.” source BBC

The supremely intelligent and skilled detective Sherlock Holmes works with John Watson to solve crimes.

“Atlanta” is an FX comedy from Donald Glover.

caption Donald Glover stars on “Atlanta.” source Guy D’Alema/FX

The comedy follows two cousins – one a rapper, the other his manager – as they seek to better their lives and that of their families. They are also joined by their friend as they seek to take on Atlanta’s rap scene.

“Narcos” is a drug drama that has resulted in a sequel series called “Narcos: Mexico.”

caption Pedro Pascal on “Narcos.” source Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

The first two seasons of “Narcos” centered on the hunt for drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The third season centered on the aftermath of his death.

“The Walking Dead” is a post-apocalyptic drama on AMC based on the comic book series of the same name.

caption Jeffrey Dean Morgan on “The Walking Dead.” source AMC

The series follows a group of people attempting to survive in a world where zombies are on the hunt for flesh and other humans aren’t always welcoming.

Read more: 17 questions we have after ‘The Walking Dead’ season 9 finale

“The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” is the first season of the crime anthology show on FX.

caption Cuba Gooding Jr. on “The People v OJ Simpson.” source FX

The first season centered on OJ Simpson’s trial for the murder of his ex-wife and her friend.

Netflix’s “Altered Carbon” is a science-fiction drama set hundreds of years in the future.

caption Joel Kinnaman on “Altered Carbon.” source Netflix

In the future, people’s memories and consciousness can be transplanted into different host bodies but it’s mainly left for the wealthy.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the central murder mystery in ‘Altered Carbon’

“Dark” is a German-language science-fiction thriller on Netflix.

caption Louis Hofmann on “Dark.” source Julia Terjung/Netflix

The series centers on a town where children keep disappearing and follows one boy as he tries to deal with his father’s suicide and becomes immersed in the mystery. There is also time travel.

Read more: 27 major questions we want answered on the second season of ‘Dark’

“Penny Dreadful” is a British horror series that featured a number of characters from various gothic fiction stories like “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and “Frankenstein.”

caption Eva Green on “Penny Dreadful.” source Showtime

A spin-off called “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” was announced in 2018 and will center on Mexican-American folklore.

“Vikings” is a drama on the history channel about Norse heroes.

caption Katheryn Winnick on “Vikings.” source History

“Vikings” started as a series centered on Ragnar Lothbrok and has since extended past his life to focus on his family and European raids.

“American Gods” is a fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name.

caption Ricky Whittle on “American Gods.” source Starz

The Old Gods, like Odin, fear the New Gods, like Technology and Media, on this Showtime series.

“Hannibal” is an NBC drama about Hannibal Lecter.

caption Mads Mikkelsen on “Hannibal.” source NBC

The cancelled drama centered on the notorious serial killer and cannibal from Thomas Harris’ novels and their movie adaptations.

“Orange Is the New Black” is a prison drama on Netflix that’s based on Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in a minimum-security prison.

caption Natasha Lyonne on “Orange Is the New Black.” source Netflix

The series centers on the various women who are incarcerated in the prison.

Read more: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ is ending this summer on Netflix – here’s the teaser trailer for the final season

“Twin Peaks” is a mystery horror series from the 90s that made a return to TV screens in 2017.

caption Kyle MacLachlan on “Twin Peaks.” source ABC

The show starts with a murder investigation in a small town called Twin Peaks, Washington and features supernatural elements.