THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Black Panther’ before they were famous

caption T’Challa and Shuri in Shuri’s lab. source Marvel/Disney

“Black Panther” features a number of well-known actors, but it’s also rocketed some stars to newfound fame.

Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker have been acting since the ’80s, but Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, just started in 2011.

The Marvel movie was just nominated for three Golden Globes – best picture, best original score, and best original song. Watch the awards Sunday, January 6 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

Here’s what the cast of “Black Panther” looked like before they were famous.

Chadwick Boseman’s first major role was on the Freeform drama “Lincoln Heights.”

caption Chadwick Boseman on “Lincoln Heights.” source Freeform

Prior to that he was playing small guest roles on shows like “Third Watch” and “Law and Order.”

He plays T’Challa, aka Black Panther, in the Marvel Universe.

caption “Black Panther” is the king of Wakanda. source Disney

He has also played a number of historical figures: Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

Lupita Nyong’o won an Oscar for her break out role in “12 Years a Slave.”

caption Lupita Nyong’o in “12 Years a Slave.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

It was her first role after graduating from Yale.

She plays Nakia, a warrior and T’Challa’s ex.

caption Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia. source Disney/Marvel

She also voices Maz Kanata in the “Star Wars” movies “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” She is set to star in Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

One of Michael B. Jordan’s earliest parts was on an episode of “The Sopranos.” He went on to star on “The Wire” two years later.

caption Michael B. Jordan on “The Wire.” source HBO

He broke out on “Friday Night Lights” and “Fruitvale Station.”

He plays one of the best villains of all time: N’Jadaka, better known as Erik “Killmonger” Stevens.

caption Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger. source Marvel

He recently appeared in “Creed II,” the sequel to “Creed.”

Letitia Wright started acting in 2011 and starred on “Top Boy.”

caption Letita Wright on “Top Boy.” source Channel 4

Her other credits include “Glasgow Girls” and “Doctor Who.”

She plays Shuri, T’Challa’s brilliant and innovative younger sister.

caption Letitia Wright in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

She earned an Emmy nomination for an episode of “Black Mirror” and starred in “Ready Player One.”

One of Angela Bassett’s first movie roles was “Boyz n the Hood.”

caption Angela Bassett in “Boyz n the Hood.” source Columbia Pictures

She earned an Oscar nomination for playing Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and earned Emmy nominations for “The Rosa Parks Story,” “American Horror Story: Coven,” “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” and “Master of None.”

She portrays Ramonda, T’Challa and Shuri’s mother and the Queen Mother of Wakanda.

caption Angela Bassett in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

She currently stars on “9-1-1” and was in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” She’s voicing Shatter in “Bumblebee.”

Danai Gurira is best known for playing Michonne on “The Walking Dead.”

caption Danai Gurira on “The Walking Dead.” source AMC

She’s also known for her work on Broadway and had a small role on HBO’s “Treme.”

She portrays Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje.

caption Danai Gurira as Okoye. source Marvel/Disney

She is still on “The Walking Dead.”

One of Daniel Kaluuya’s first roles was on “Skins.”

caption Daniel Kaluuya on “Skins.” source E4

He has also starred on “Doctor Who,” “Black Mirror,” and “Psychoville.”

He plays W’Kabi, T’Challa’s friend and head of security for the Border Tribe.

caption Daniel Kaluuya in “Black Panther.” source Walt Disney Studio

He earned an Oscar nomination for “Get Out” and appeared in “Widows.” He voiced Bluebell on “Watership Down.”

Winston Duke’s career started with an episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and then a stint on “Person of Interest.”

caption Winston Duke on “Person of Interest.” source CBS

He was also on an episode of “Major Crimes.”

He made his film debut as M’Baku, a warrior and leader of the Jabari.

caption Winston Duke in “Black Panther.” source Walt Disney Studios

He will next star in Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

Forest Whitaker played a football player in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

caption Forest Whitaker in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” source Universal Pictures

He won an Oscar for “The Last King of Scotland.”

Whitaker helped T’Challa as Zuri, an elder in Wakanda.

caption Forest Whitaker in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

He had a recurring role on “Empire” and starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Martin Freeman found success on the British version of “The Office.”

caption Martin Freeman on “The Office.” source BBC

He was also in “Love Actually.”

He plays Agent Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Universe.

caption Martin Freeman in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

He is also known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the “Hobbit” movies, playing Dr. Watson on “Sherlock,” and for starring on the first season of “Fargo.”

Andy Serkis made his film debut alongside Christian Bale in “Prince of Jutland.”

caption Christian Bale and Andy Serkis in “Prince of Jutland.” source Constantin Film

He is well-known for his motion-capture work in the “Lord of the Rings” movies, as well as “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” He was also in “The Prestige” and “13 Going on 30.”

He portrays villain Ulysses Klaue.

caption Andy Serkis in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

He is also the voice behind Baloo in “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” which he also directed.