40 photos that show how ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o’s style has evolved

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in December 2017. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o became a breakout star in Hollywood after her performance in the 2013 film “12 Years a Slave.” And since then, she’s gone on to land roles in major films like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther.” Next, you can catch Nyong’o in Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller, “Us.”

Her red carpet style has changed over the years, but one thing that’s clear is that Nyong’o is never afraid to take fashion risks.

Here’s a look at the stunning outfits Nyong’o has worn.

At the 2013 Toronto premiere of “12 Years a Slave,” Nyong’o wore a white and gold gown, and accessorized with a bedazzled gold clutch.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the “12 Years a Slave” premiere in 2013. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nyong’o starred as Patsey in “12 Years A Slave.”

Nyong’o opted for a black, strapless jumpsuit at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party held on September 9, 2013.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party in 2013. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nyong’o was joined at the event by Jessica Chastain, Mark Wahlberg, and Emilia Clarke.

Nyong’o wore red heels and metallic, purple eyeshadow to complete her “12 Years a Slave” premiere outfit.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the “12 Years a Slave” premiere. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The film won three Oscars in 2014.

Nyong’o never shies away from wearing a bright and bold color.

caption Lupita Nyong’o in 2013. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DCP

She wore this J. Mendel gown at the 2013 Hollywood Film Awards.

In November 2013, Nyong’o wore a silver and black Chanel outfit to New York City’s Museum of Modern Art.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the Museum of Modern Art. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The event was a tribute to actress Tilda Swinton.

At GQ’s Men of the Year party, Nyong’o wore a pastel pink dress with fun cutouts, pointed heels, and a clutch that completed her outfit.

caption Lupia Nyong’o at GQ’s Men of the Year party. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The event took place at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on November 12, 2013.

Nyong’o had fun in a Lanvin colorblock gown at the BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Idris Elba also joined Nyong’o at the award show.

Nyong’o made her first Golden Globes appearance in 2014, wearing a bright red Ralph Lauren gown.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2014 Golden Globes. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

That year, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture.

Nyong’o wore this sleek, white cutout dress to the 2014 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The look was completed with sparkly eyeshadow and a silver clutch.

Nyong’o unintentionally matched with her statuette at the 2014 SAG Awards.

caption The SAG figure holds a comedy mask in one hand and a tragedy mask in the other. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “12 Years a Slave.”

At The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night in February 2014, Nyong’o opted for a nude-colored dress with a bright red lip shade and strappy heels.

caption Lupita Nyong’o in 2014. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The event was held in Beverly Hills, California.

At the EE British Academy Film Awards, Nyong’o wore a strapless, green Christian Dior dress that cascaded over the red carpet.

caption The ceremony was held at The Royal Opera House in London on February 16, 2014. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Her gold accessories completed the look.

Nyong’o was a standout at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, wearing an orange Givenchy dress, metallic eyeshadow, and gold jewelry.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards. source John Sciulli/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

That day, Nyong’o took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture.

Nyong’o’s custom pale blue Prada dress was one of the most talked-about looks from the 2014 Oscars.

“It’s a blue that reminds me of Nairobi, so I wanted to have a little bit of home,” Nyong’o explained at the red carpet.

Nyong’o switched things up for the post-Oscars celebrations, wearing a white dress with green accents and matching peep toe heels.

caption Lupita Nyong’o was all-smiles after the Oscars. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nyong’o proudly held her Oscar at the Vanity Fair party in West Hollywood, California.

At the 100th Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Nyong’o wore a classy black gown with white polka dots.

caption Sofia Vergara, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepherd were also in attendance. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her hot pink lip shade was a surprising, yet fun addition to the outfit.

Nyong’o attended her first Met Gala on May 5, 2014 and wore a daring head-to-toe green Prada outfit.

caption Her emerald head piece is actually a vintage Cartier necklace. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The addition of purple eye makeup paired well with her green theme.

At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Nyong’o wore a colorful Chanel dress with busy patterns.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

You never know what Nyong’o will wear to a red carpet, and somehow she pulled off this risky look.

Nyong’o’s 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards look proves that she is willing to have fun with her outfits.

caption The event was held at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 2, 2014. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her pink shoes, blue eyeshadow, and lip shade perfectly match her striped look.

At the 72nd Golden Globe Awards, Nyong’o wore a gorgeous, floral Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

caption The 2015 Golden Globe Awards took place in Beverly Hills, California. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She elevated the look with bright pink Lancome lipstick and purple eyeshadow.

Nyong’o was glowing in this long-sleeved Elie Saab dress at the 2015 SAG Awards.

caption That evening, Nyong’o took the stage with Jared Leto to present the award for outstanding male actor in a TV movie or miniseries. source Theo Wargo/WireImage via Getty Images

Her makeup artist, Nick Barose, said the beauty look was inspired by “Gone With the Wind.”

At the 2015 Academy Awards, Nyong’o stunned in this custom Calvin Klein dress, which was reportedly made using more than 6,000 pearls.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2015 Oscars. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her Nicholas Kirkwood shoes also had pearls on them.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, Nyong’o wore a custom green Gucci gown with floral accents.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Nyong’o called the dress shade “grasshopper green,” and it paid homage to Uganda.

For the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere in December 2015, Nyong’o sparkled in a metallic Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I thought I’d bring the galaxy with me,” Nyong’o said on the red carpet.

The actress dazzled in this neon green shirt and sequined skirt at the 2016 premiere of “The Jungle Book.”

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the “Jungle Book” premiere. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nyong’o voiced the character Raksha in “The Jungle Book.”

At the 2016 Met Gala, Nyong’o embraced the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme with this shiny, jade gown.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nyong’o said that her hairstyle was inspired by Nina Simone and “sculptural hairdos from all around the continent.”

Nyong’o’s colorful Tony Awards dress was actually inspired by a video game.

caption In 2016, she was nominated for a Tony for best lead actress in a play. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

“I was looking at these Tetris colors and [wanted to] create something bright and exciting and textural,” designer Jason Wu told Vogue.

Nyong’o looked elegant and beautiful in this lilac Elie Saab outfit at the premiere for Disney’s “Queen of Katwe” in September 2016.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the “Queen of Katwe” premiere. source Mike Windle/Getty Images

Nyong’o starred as Nakku Harriet in the film.

Nyong’o was one of the women honored at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards in October 2016. She wore a shimmering dress designed by Duro Olowu.

caption Lupita Nyong’o in 2016. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I grew up with a very limited mirror of myself,” Nyong’o said. “I watched a lot of TV, but the people on it were always light skinned. And now I have a platform that takes me into people’s houses and onto the pages of their magazines.”

People couldn’t get enough of Nyong’o in an orange, feathered Prada dress at the 2017 Met Gala.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2017 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

If you look closely, you’ll notice that several different eyeshadow colors were applied to her lids.

At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Nyong’o wore this asymmetrical, light gold Jason Wu creation.

caption The event took place at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on June 5, 2017. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She added feathered shoes and minimal accessories to complete the look.

At San Diego Comic Con in July 2017, Nyong’o wore a green outfit and participated in a Marvel panel that included a “Black Panther” teaser.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at San Diego Comic Con. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

She also showed up to the convention disguised as a pink “Power Ranger.”

For the red carpet premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the actress wore a dark green, sparkling Halpern dress and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

caption Lupita Nyong’o in 2017. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

This is not the first time she’s stunned in a green outfit.

Nyong’o stepped out at the 2018 SAG Awards wearing a silver and black gown with a feathered train.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 SAG Awards. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She presented at the show with Brie Larson.

At the “Black Panther” premiere, Nyong’o wore a custom purple and gold Atelier Versace gown, perfect for the Marvel movie.

caption The purple carpet event was held at the Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nyong’o stars as Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nyong’o opted for a black and gold Versace gown for the 2018 Oscars.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the Oscars in 2018. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The dress included a thigh-high slit.

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars celebration, Nyong’o changed into a sleek black dress with a plunging neckline.

caption Lupita Nyong’o in March 2018. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The outfit was designed by Armani Prive.

In May 2018, she wore a voluminous pale pink dress.

caption Lupita Nyong’o in Cannes, France. source Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Chopard

The actress was in France for the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival.

The actress wore a blue beaded Calvin Klein dress to the 2019 Golden Globes.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 76th Golden Globes in January 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Nyong’o also wore affordable silver heels from Aldo.

At the 2019 Oscars, Nyong’o wore a one-shoulder, feathered Oscar de la Renta dress.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

She accessorized with black Roger Vivier shoes, Forevermark diamond rings, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.