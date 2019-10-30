The best black tights that don’t rip — these are the 6 pairs we swear by

source Spanx

Black tights are a cold-weather staple, and brands like Spanx, Commando, and DKNY make some of our favorite durable pairs.

Whether you’re looking for tights with smoothing control tops or pairs to wear while pregnant, you’ll find what you’re looking for in this list.

Tights are a closet staple that will never go out of fashion, whether you wear them for work, formal occasions, or general fall and winter weather.

This versatile piece of hosiery does tend to be delicate, though. Even when you take care not to snag them on your surroundings, they often still find a way to rip, rendering them unwearable.

I’ve gotten tired of throwing out tights that rip with impressive ease, which is why I asked the women of Insider Picks about the styles and brands that they know can hold up to regular wear. These are the tights you can trust not to tear right before you need them the most. They’re also comfortable, supportive, and usually available in different colors.

Though you might think you have to pay $30 to $40 for a quality pair of tights, we also wear and swear by under $20 options.

Here are our favorite tights that never rip:

Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Tights

source Spanx

Spanx makes my all-time favorite tights. The Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Tights are a true workhorse in my fall and winter wardrobe since that never rip, never pill, and hold me in in all the right places, without suffocating me in the process.

I wear and wash them many, many times throughout the season and am consistently impressed by how well they hold up compared to tights from other brands. I buy two new pairs at the beginning of every fall – it is $56 incredibly well spent. Spanx makes a very similar pair of tights for expecting moms too! – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

The Spanx tights are ideal for fancier occasions or for wearing slim-fit dresses that show any extra pudge you have around the middle. The fabric is strong and densely black, which I like – I’ve never been fond of tights that are nearly sheer. I sized up in these tights because I knew they’d be form-fitting, and I’m glad I did. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Spanx Luxe Leg Blackout Mid-Thigh Shaping Tights

source Spanx

I love these tights from Spanx. They’re similar to the previous pair recommended by Ellen and Malarie, but they’re super dark and opaque, and thus very flattering! They never rip and are just generally awesome. – Grace High, Insider Picks senior analyst

DKNY Opaque Control Top Tights

source Nordstrom

Although I more or less live in tights as soon as the temperature drops below 60, I had never actually bought high-quality tights until a year ago. Then I bought Spanx and DKNY tights, both of which I love. I wear the DKNY ones most often, though. The 60 denier tights are comfortable, opaque, and strong. I wore mine almost daily last fall and they haven’t ripped or snagged at all. I’m also a fan of Spanx’s tights, but the DKNY ones are less restrictive around the middle, making them ideal for everyday wear. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

My experiences with tights used to be restricted to last-minute trips to CVS, and the first time I bought a “nice” pair was revelatory. DKNY’s Control Top Tights are comfortable without feeling restrictive, opaque without passing for leggings, and they’ve outlasted every other pair I own in terms of ripping – making the few extra bucks well worth it for the convenience and security. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Commando Ultimate Opaque Control Top Tights

source Nordstrom

I bought my first pair of Commando tights at a sample sale in Chelsea years ago for maybe $20. Even at their full price of $38 a pair, I still consider them a great value buy for women like me who wear tights on most winter days. This pair is extra opaque (which adds warmth) and has a high-waist control top that’s impressively dig-free at the stomach for all-day comfort. Like Spanx’s tights, Commando’s also hold up very well to frequent wears and machine washings. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

While living in a sorority house in college was both a blessing and a curse, I miss the days when I could turn to one of my roommates to help me pick my outfits. There was one winter night when I had no idea what to wear but knew I wanted to wear a skirt, so my stylish roommate let me borrow a pair of her black tights. Now, these Commando tights are my go-to, mainly because they’re warm enough to wear when it’s cold out, have a control top so I can cheat a little and suck everything in, and won’t rip when I use my typically-too-long nails to pull them on. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

Nordstrom Opaque Control Top Tights

source Nordstrom

I make it a habit to pick up two pairs of these functional tights each winter mainly because of their low price. Like my favorite Commando pair, these Nordstrom tights have a control top (I like anything that’s high-waisted, really) and all my pairs have yet to rip. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

UNIQLO HeatTech Tights

source UNIQLO

I am very thankful to own Uniqlo’s $15 HeatTech Tights on brutally cold days. I’m not sure what witchcraft went into the design of these tights, but they do a great job of keeping my legs warm during NYC winters. Uniqlo says they are specially engineered to protect your legs from dryness and chill – and that they even incorporate argan oil to help your legs better retain moisture – I just know that they’re warm and comfortable and that they look nice, too. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy