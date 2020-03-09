Marvel released a new trailer for ‘Black Widow,’ and it shows the titular character coming face-to-face with a new villain named Taskmaster

By
Business Insider
-

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in

caption
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow.”
source
Marvel/Disney
  • Marvel released the final trailer for “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson’s standalone superhero movie that hits theaters on Friday, May 1.
  • In the trailer, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow admits that she “made mistakes and a lot of enemies” prior to becoming an Avenger.
  • Florence Pugh’s Yelena explains that Taskmaster, the film’s central villain, “controls the Red Room,” which comic-book fans will immediately recognize as the program that manipulates women and transforms them into assassins.
  • The trailer shows car chases, explosions, and characters from Natasha’s inner circle battling Taskmaster – including Yelena, the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.