10 details you may have missed in the first ‘Black Widow’ movie trailer

caption Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run in the first “Black Widow” trailer. source Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for “Black Widow” Tuesday morning.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson’s return as Natasha Romanoff, we met an entire group of Russian friends she knew in her former life.

Though the first trailer is action-packed, it may have left you a bit confused over what – and who – you were looking at. If the trailer left you wondering when this movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have you covered.

From a tease of Budapest to a quick reference to Black Widow’s “Avengers: Infinity War” vest, Insider breaks down the smaller details you may have missed while watching the trailer the first time around.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It looks like we’re finally going to find out what happened in Budapest!

caption The Liberty Statue of Budapest opens up the trailer for “Black Widow.” source Marvel Studios

Did you recognize the opening shot of the “Black Widow” trailer? That’s a shot of Budapest!

Why is Budapest so important? Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Clint Barton/Hawkeye have only been discussing some vague event that happened there since the events of 2012’s “Avengers” movie.

The duo most recently referenced Budapest during their final trip to Vormir in “Avengers: Endgame.” That probably wasn’t a coincidence. Are we finally going to learn what exactly went down there? And, if so, can we expect a Hawkeye cameo? We sure hope so.

The train station seen here is also in Budapest. It’s the Keleti station.

caption Here’s what the outside of the station looks like. source Marvel Studios, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

If you weren’t familiar with the station, the little flags for Hungary that line that walls were a big hint.

A young General Ross will appear in the movie.

caption Did you recognize a younger version of the character in the trailer? source Marvel Studios

Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “The Incredible Hulk.” We expect to see him to be a part of the Budapest story line. That’s Hungarian writing seen on the cargo ship behind him.

The “Black Widow” trailer references a few shots from “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

caption The top image is from the “Black Widow” trailer while the bottom image is from “Age of Ultron” on Disney Plus. source Marvel Studios

You weren’t having déjà vu. We’ve seen those flashback scenes with Black Widow revisiting her childhood before. The ballerina scenes were part of a vision Scarlet Witch made Black Widow see during “Age of Ultron” from her past. The main difference between the two versions of scenes is that the ones in the “Black Widow” teaser, seen above, are softer than the ones seen in “Age of Ultron.”

Since 2012’s “Avengers,” we’ve been getting bits and pieces about Romanoff’s mysterious past in flashbacks and pieces of dialogue. You may recall in “Avengers” that Loki name dropped Natasha’s supposed father to her, leaving her quite unsettled. We’ve been waiting to see all of these pieces finally come together.

When does this movie take place? Most likely before “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption Black Widow was on the run at the end of “Captain America: Civil War.” source Marvel Studios

Black Widow’s ever-changing hair styles have been helpful in making sense of the MCU timelines.

While it appears we’ll revisit Black Widow’s past in Budapest, we see her with longer, braided red hair through the majority of the trailer. It’s a look the character embraced later on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the “Iron Man” movies and first “Avengers,” Natasha’s hair was bright red early on until “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

It’s likely the main timeline of “Black Widow” takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” It probably begins not too long after “Civil War” ends. Why?

We know there’s a good chunk of time missing between those two movies where Black Widow, Captain America, and more were on the run from Ross and the government. At the end of “Captain America: Civil War,” Tony Stark told Ross that Black Widow helped Captain America escape from the government. At the start of “Infinity War,” we find that Black Widow has been forced to change her hair length and color while on the run.

From the trailer, it seems like we may see a juxtaposition of Ross hunting down Black Widow after “Civil War” with a previous time in the past when he was chasing her.

The white suit is a nod to a look Black Widow wore in a 2010 comic.

caption Here’s Black Widow’s white suit in the comics. source Marvel Studios

Let’s talk about that white suit. Black Widow wore the white suit in 2010’s “Deadly Origins” issue No. 2.

Black Widow’s white suit was on display at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this summer where Insider got a sneak peek of it in person.

Black Widow refers to this character, Yelena (played by Florence Pugh), as her sister. She’s not her actual sister.

caption Yelena isn’t Black Widow’s actual sister. source Marvel Studios

That’s a simple term the Black Widow trainees used to refer to themselves while training together in the Red Room that’s also shown in the trailer. They consider themselves family.

Fans think they’ve spotted a familiar vest in this scene.

caption This was easy to miss the first time while watching the trailer. source Marvel Studios

Does the vest on Yelena ring any bells?

Fans think Yelena is wearing the vest Natasha eventually wears in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption Do you think these are the same or a similar vest? source Marvel Studios

The color in the trailer looks a little off, but the two sure look similar.

No, that’s not Hawkeye. That’s a Black Widow villain named Taskmaster.

caption Meet the Taskmaster. source Marvel Studios

Taskmaster has been the long-rumored villain of the “Black Widow” movie. In the comics, the character injected himself with a serum that gave him various abilities similar to other Marvel heroes and villains. He’s good with a sword (like Black Knight, who’s getting his own Marvel series), martial arts (like Shang-Chi), can shoot a bow and arrow (like Hawkeye), and more.

Essentially, he’s capable of quickly learning someone’s fight strategy to combat and negate their next move.

Who is David Harbour’s character anyway? He’s Russia’s Captain America.

caption The Red Guardian even has a star just like Captain America. source Marvel Studios

Yes! David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is in this, too. His character, the Red Guardian, is Russia’s version of Captain America. That’s not even a joke. Thought for dead, Alexei Shostakov became a KGB agent who was trained to become the Soviet version of the American hero.