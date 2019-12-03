Black Widow is getting her own solo movie next summer — here’s the first trailer

- source
- Marvel Studios
- A trailer for the “Black Widow” solo movie is finally here.
- Marvel Studios dumped the first trailer for its summer movie at 3 a.m. EST Tuesday morning.
- The film will explore Black Widow’s early days as Scarlett Johansson reprises her superhero role of Natasha Romanoff. David Harbour stars as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz will play Melina.
- “Black Widow” will be in theaters May 1, 2020 and kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase four of films. You can watch the trailer and see a teaser poster below.
Here’s the poster for the “Black Widow” movie released by Marvel Studios Tuesday.
- source
- Marvel Studios