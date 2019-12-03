Black Widow is getting her own solo movie next summer — here’s the first trailer

caption Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow. source Marvel Studios

A trailer for the “Black Widow” solo movie is finally here.

Marvel Studios dumped the first trailer for its summer movie at 3 a.m. EST Tuesday morning.

The film will explore Black Widow’s early days as Scarlett Johansson reprises her superhero role of Natasha Romanoff. David Harbour stars as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz will play Melina.

“Black Widow” will be in theaters May 1, 2020 and kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase four of films. You can watch the trailer and see a teaser poster below.

Here’s the poster for the “Black Widow” movie released by Marvel Studios Tuesday.