Blackpink, Jay Chou, Jianhao Tan: Here are Singapore’s top music and videos of 2019 on Spotify and YouTube

What songs did Singaporeans stream the most this year? Based on Spotify data, it’s likely music from Jay Chou, BTS, or Ed Sheeran.

The popular app released its 2019 music rankings on Tuesday (Dec 3), which listed Taiwanese singer Chou as Singapore’s most streamed artist.

He was followed by Korean boyband BTS and singer-songwriter Sheeran, whose song “Shape of You”, played over 2.3 billion times, became Spotify’s most-streamed track of the decade worldwide.

Rounding out the top 5 most-streamed artistes in Singapore was local singer-songwriter JJ Lin and American singer Ariana Grande.

Lin was also the most-streamed local artiste, followed by Stephanie Sun, Jasmine Sokko, Tanya Chua, and Gentle Bones.

As for music groups, Singapore’s favourites this year were BTS, Blackpink, Maroon 5, Twice, and Australian pop band 5 Seconds of Summer.

The nation’s most-streamed Spotify song was “Señorita” (Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello) – played here over 1 billion times.

This was followed by “Boy With Luv” (BTS, Halsey) and Eric Chou’s song “What’s Wrong” from the Taiwanese drama Hello Again!.

Rounding out the top 5 were “7 rings” (Ariana Grande) and Post Malone’s “Sunflower” from the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

YouTube’s top music tracks closely mirrored the results from the Spotify rankings, according to its Singapore-specific list released on Thursday (Dec 5).

The top MV here was Blackpink’s “Kill This Love”, followed by “Boy With Luv” and Tamil hit “Rowdy Baby” from the film Maari 2 by Balaji Mohan. In fourth place was “Señorita”, followed by “What’s Wrong”.

The most-watched non-music video was a rendition of Jay Chou’s “song, “Quiet”, by competitor Jackson Wang in Chinese music competition “Voice of Dreams 3”.

This was followed by the broadcast of this year’s National Day Parade theme song, “Our Singapore”, and a proposal video featuring local YouTuber Jianhao Tan and his fiancee Debbie.

Tans’ video was also the most-watched video made by a local YouTuber.

In second place was an episode discussing breakups by local channel Millennials of Singapore, while a Blackpink dance challenge by Night Owl Cinematics came in third.

Here’s the top 5 Spotify songs this year:

1. Señorita by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

2. Boy With Luv by BTS

3. Whats’ Wrong by Eric Chou

4. 7 rings by Ariana Grande

5. Sunflower by Post Malone

Here’s the top 5 non-music videos for Singapore this year:

1. Jackson Wang 王嘉尔《安静》《梦想的声音3》 EP12

2. NDP 2019 theme song: Our Singapore

3. The Big Surprise Proposal – JianHao Tan & Debbie

4. One meal a day: Ep.07

5. Liverpool FC 4-0 FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Highlights

