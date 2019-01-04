Blackpink will be first-ever K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella

Blackpink will perform in California on April 12 and 19. Facebook/Blackpink Official

Korean pop (K-pop) group Blackpink is set to make their debut in the United States at this year’s Coachella festival.

The four-member group will perform on April 12 and 19 – both Fridays – at the annual festival in Indo, California which draws hundreds of thousands of music fans.

They will be the first all-female K-pop act to perform at Coachella, Time reported.

Blackpink – made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa – is known for hits such as “As If It’s Your Last”, “Playing with Fire” and the viral “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”, which has already garnered more than 583 million views on YouTube since it was released on June 15, 2018.

Other than Blackpink, South Korean indie band Hyukoh will also perform at the event on April 14 and 21.

In 2016, South Korean hip hop group Epik High also performed at Coachella.

This year’s headliners include Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande.

General admission to Coachella costs US$429 this year, and goes up to US$999 for VIP passes.

