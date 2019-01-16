Here comes BlackRock earnings…

Meghan Morris, Business Insider US
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in February 2017.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in February 2017.
Rob Kim/Getty Images

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is set to announce fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning, before the market opens.

Analysts are expecting the New York-based asset manager to report adjusted earnings per share of $6.23, up 2% since last year.

Here are the rest of the key numbers:

  • Revenue: $3.43 billion, up 0.3% from last year.
  • Net income: $1.1 billion, up 0.9% from last year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share: $6.23, up 2% from last year.