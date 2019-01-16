Here comes BlackRock earnings…

- source
- Rob Kim/Getty Images
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is set to announce fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning, before the market opens.
Analysts are expecting the New York-based asset manager to report adjusted earnings per share of $6.23, up 2% since last year.
Here are the rest of the key numbers:
- Revenue: $3.43 billion, up 0.3% from last year.
- Net income: $1.1 billion, up 0.9% from last year.
- Adjusted earnings per share: $6.23, up 2% from last year.
- Read more:
- Wall Street is bracing for an ugly earnings season – here’s a breakdown of where banks are going to feel the pain
- Wild markets wreaked havoc on Citigroup’s trading desks last quarter, and ‘everything’ took a hit
- JPMorgan just posted its worst bond trading results since the financial crisis