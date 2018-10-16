BlackRock beats earnings, hitting $6.4 trillion of assets

source Reuters

BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $7.52.

Earnings were up 27% on the heels of lower taxes and a higher nonoperating income. Analysts had expected the New York-based asset manager to report adjusted earnings per share of $6.84.

Assets under management increased 8% from the year-ago period, to $6.4 trillion.

Here are the rest of the key numbers:

Revenue : $3.6 billion, beating expectations by $100 million.

: $3.6 billion, beating expectations by $100 million. Net income: $1.2 billion, up 29% from 2017.

$1.2 billion, up 29% from 2017. Earnings per share: $7.52.

$7.52. Assets under management: $6.4 trillion, under analysts’ expectations of $6.52 trillion.

“BlackRock generated $11 billion of long-term net inflows in the third quarter, despite more than $30 billion of institutional non-ETF index equity outflows that resulted from de-risking associated with ongoing divergent monetary policy and geopolitical uncertainty,” CEO Larry Fink said in an earnings statement. “Over the last twelve months, total net inflows of $177 billion reflect continued growth in key areas of our business, including iShares, multi-asset solutions, illiquid alternatives and Aladdin.”

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have reported earnings in the last week and beat analysts’ expectations as well, reporting strong profit growth.