Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

The couple has been together for almost eight years.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together since 2011.

They have two daughters and are expecting a third child.

They met on the set of “Green Lantern.”

For almost a decade now, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been a Hollywood power couple. Between their chic red carpet appearances and their social media jokes about each other, they are constantly making headlines.

Here’s a look at how they met, what they’ve said about each other, and what they’ve been up to, leading up to their third pregnancy announcement:

July 2010: Lively and Reynolds met on the set of “Green Lantern.”

Back in the summer of 2010, Lively and Reynolds were cast as the lead roles in “Green Lantern” and made their first public appearance together at Comic-Con in San Diego. They weren’t dating at the time: Lively was still dating “Gossip Girl” co-star Penn Badgley, while Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson.

September 2010: Lively and Badgley called it quits.

Shortly after filming started, Lively and Badgley ended their relationship. An insider told Us Weekly they had been keeping the news quiet for a while, but that they were still friends.

December 2010: Reynolds and Johansson announced their divorce

Not long after, Reynolds and Johansson released a joint statement confirming their divorce. It read, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

June 2011: There were reports that Lively was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lively and DiCaprio reportedly spent a summer dating. The two were photographed together several times, including at the Cannes Film Festival. Sources told E! they split at the end of the summer.

October 2011: Sources confirmed that Lively and Reynolds were dating.

After months of reports, a source confirmed to People that the co-stars were “very much a couple” and that they were “really happy together.” Lively was spotted leaving Reynolds’ apartment on his birthday weekend.

September 2012: Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in a surprise wedding.

After months of keeping things relatively low-key, the pair got married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in front of their family and friends. Although they never released photos, they did reveal details on Lively’s couture ball gown by Marchesa, their giant dessert table, and the bouquets.

October 2012: Lively said in an interview that she had “never been happier.”

In an interview with Allure, Lively revealed how happy she was with Reynolds, saying, “Right now, I’m so peaceful. I’ve never been happier in my life.” She also made it clear she wanted kids, saying, “I’ve always wanted a big family. Oh, I’d love 30 (children) if I could.”

May 2014: They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala.

The couple hit the red carpet for the first time together (as a couple, not just co-stars) at the Met Ball. They both wore Gucci.

August 2014: Lively gushed about Reynolds to Vogue magazine

In an interview with Vogue, Lively wasn’t shy when it came to expressing her love for her husband. She said, “Everything we do in life we do together. If I’m working on a movie, he helps me with my character; I do the same with him. Picking out a coffee table. What we’re going to eat. He’s a beautiful writer – he’s written a lot of stuff for us. And he’s got a great barometer and he knows me, so he will tell me if it’s not as good as it can be.”

October 2014: Lively announced she was pregnant for the first time

Lively took to her new lifestyle website, Preserve (now deleted), to announce her first pregnancy. She posted a photo of herself among other photos of other pregnant people.

“Congratulations to all the expecting mothers out there,” she wrote at the time.

January 2015: Lively gave birth to their first child.

Page Six reported that Lively had given birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter who came a bit early. She gave birth near their home in Bedford, New York.

After a few months without many details about the baby, Reynolds finally revealed their daughter’s name on “The Today Show.” He said, “It’s James. Everyone knows. I didn’t want to be the first guy screaming it out to the media, because as we know, little girls turn into teenage girls and little teenage girls sometimes scan through the archives and go, ‘Why did you do that?'”

February 2016: Reynolds dished on how he and Lively first got together.

At an amFAR New York Gala, Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly they were “buddies” when they first met. Apparently, they went on a double date together, except she was with another man and he was with another woman. He added, “That was the most awkward date for their perspective probably because we were just like fireworks coming across. It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”

April 2016: It was announced that they were expecting their second child.

After a few weeks of rumors, Us Weekly confirmed that Lively was pregnant again.

July 2016: Lively told Marie Claire Reynolds was her best friend.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Lively gushed about their relationship. She said, “I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

October 2016: Lively and Reynolds welcomed their second daughter.

Page Six confirmed that Lively had given birth to their second child at a hospital in Manhattan. Taylor Swift was spotted heading to the hospital to visit. Us Weekly later confirmed that the couple had named their second daughter Ines Reynolds.

November 2016: Reynolds revealed the moment he knew Lively was the one.

In an interview with O magazine, Reynolds talked about the date when he knew he wanted to marry Lively. He said, “We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’ And then I walked her home.

“And, uh, you know, I don’t really need to go into what happened after that.”

March 2018: Reynolds addressed breakup rumors with a joke.

After hearing rumors that the marriage was on the rocks, Reynolds tweeted a joke, saying, “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time.'”

May 2019: Lively and Reynolds are expecting their third child together.

Lively debuted her third pregnancy in May 2018, showing up to the “Detective Pikachu” premiere to support her husband.

Sources later told People magazine that the celebrities are delighted to be parents of three.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” the source told People.