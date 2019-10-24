Every time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have opened up about their relationship

caption Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together for nearly a decade. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together for years and they’re one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples.

The two have said many sweet things about each other and Reynolds once said that Lively is “everything” to him.

They’ve also spoken about how the secret to their marriage is that they won’t work at the same time.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples – they’ve been together for nearly 10 years and have three children.

Although the two are known for their playful way of teasing each other with unflattering Instagram photos and funny tweets, they are also known for their willingness to open up about how much they mean to each other.

Here’s a look at all of the times Lively and Reynolds have spoken about their relationship and each other.

They were best friends before they started dating.

caption The two first met on the set of “Green Lantern.” source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The two first met on the set of “Green Lantern,” when Reynolds was still married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was still dating “Gossip Girl” co-star Penn Badgley, and they’ve often spoken about how they started off as friends.

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly Sirius XM, Reynolds spoke about their first date, explaining they were both single and on a double date – but not with each other.

He added, “That was the most awkward date … probably because we were just like fireworks coming across. It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”

Also speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Lively explained, “We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends so when we were both single, we were still trying to find each other’s [perfect date]. ‘Oh, who would be good for you?’ We’d sit around being like, ‘Oh jeez, do you know anyone?’ And it didn’t click for, I mean, a good year and a half. Like, ‘Oh hey, wait, hold on. We could date!'”

Reynolds said he knew things were getting real with Lively when they shared a romantic, private moment at a restaurant.

caption The pair danced together in New York City. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The actor joked around with GQ in 2016, saying he knew they were getting serious “probably after the sex.”

But then, on a more serious note, he added, “No, we were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?'”

“No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’ And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don’t really need to go into what happened after that,” he added.

Lively has spoken about how they work through all of their problems together.

caption Honest communication is important in any relationship. source Brian Rasic / Contributor/Getty Images

In a 2017 interview with Glamour, Lively said that she and Reynolds always address their problems through honest communication and explained that they go to each other as friends when things get tough.

“In other relationships, if something came up, I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, ‘Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?’ Where, with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?’ And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy,” she told the publication.

They’ve spoken about how the secret to their marriage is that they won’t work at the same time.

caption The two try to keep their family together, even when filming on location. source Lester Cohen / Contributor/Getty Images

“If we’re away as a family, it’s never for more than a day. We stay together,” Lively told People magazine in 2017.

Reynolds has also told People magazine in 2019 that he and Lively have a “rule” that they won’t both film movies at the same time.

“If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit and that works really well for us,” he told the publication.

He also added that they keep their family together even when filming on location, saying, “That is where home is.”

Reynolds has said he thinks a sense of humor and a bit of trolling is another secret to a happy relationship.

Lively and Reynolds are always joking around with each other on social media and, for them, it’s a sign of love and affection.

In a 2019 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Reynolds said he thinks trolling and making jokes “is a sign of a healthy relationship.”

Lively has said she loves when Reynolds jokes about their family online.

caption Blake Lively said Ryan Reynolds’ tweets about their daughter are totally made up. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lively said she’s also a big fan of Reynolds’ jokes, even when he tweets about their daughter and family life.

She told Glamour in 2017 that whenever he mentions their daughter in funny tweets, they are not true – he’s actually talking about a “completely made-up scenario.”

She also said, “He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

Reynolds has credited Lively with making him a more empathetic person.

caption Ryan Reynolds has often talked about how Blake Lively has changed his life. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Of course, their relationship isn’t all jokes and funny Instagram posts.

Per People magazine, Reynolds once told Humans of New York that Lively has helped him grow as a person.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person,” he added.

Lively and Reynolds are very involved with each other’s careers.

caption The two have said they’ve worked on projects together. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“We’re involved in everything that the other does,” Lively said in a 2014 interview with E! News.

Lively also said that she runs everything by him and always values his opinion because he helps make her better and challenges her, adding, “It’s nice to have a partner in everything.”

Reynolds said he fell even more in love with Lively after the birth of their first child.

In a 2015 appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Reynolds joked that he would use Lively as “a human shield” to protect his daughter.

But he quickly followed that up by saying that he had fallen even more in love with his wife since the birth of their first child.

“I’m not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I’d ever been in my entire life. I couldn’t even believe it,” he told Letterman.

It seems like Lively and Reynolds never pass up a chance to gush over each other to the media.

In an interview with “AOL Build,” Reynolds talked about all of the work that goes into red-carpet appearances and spoke about how Lively is great at posing on the red carpet, even comparing her to Beyoncé.

He said, “My wife knows how to work a red carpet, I’ll say that. Yeah, she might be the Beyoncé of red carpets. She’s turned that into an athletic event.”

Reynolds has called Lively the best thing that’s ever happened to him.

caption Ryan Reynolds said Blake Lively “makes everything better.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In 2016, when Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he took the opportunity to rave about his wife, saying she is “everything” to him.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me … you make everything better, absolutely everything in my life. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential,” he said, addressing Lively.

Lively and Reynolds didn’t stop being best friends when they took their relationship from platonic to romantic.

caption The two have been together for years. source Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2018, Lively told Us Weekly that she and Reynolds “poke fun at each other” all the time, and it’s a sign of how close they are.

“All day long we joke around with each other because that’s my best friend,” she added.

Lively has spoken about how she and Reynolds prefer to keep gift-giving personal and sentimental.

caption Blake Lively said she likes homemade gifts because you can’t just pick them up in a store. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lively told E! News in 2014 that the two usually opt to give each other handmade presents.

“Normally, we make something for each other,” Lively said, speaking about how the two give each other gifts. “Because that’s something that lasts and isn’t something you just found and bought in a store.”

