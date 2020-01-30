Blake Lively said her 5-year-old daughter is best friends with Taylor Swift, but can’t speak when she’s around Jimmy Fallon: ‘You are Beyoncé to her’

- source
- Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
- Blake Lively recently discussed her three daughters on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
- She revealed that her eldest, 5-year-old James, is fully starstruck and “intimidated” by Fallon.
- “She’s like, buddies with Taylor Swift, no problem. Jimmy Fallon? Can’t speak,” Lively told him. “You are Beyoncé to her.”
- She also opened up about their household’s “tough adjustment” since welcoming their third child in September.
