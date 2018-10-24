11 of Blake Lively’s most iconic onscreen outfits

caption Lively’s characters have become style icons. source Lionsgate

Blake Lively got her start in Hollywood on “Gossip Girl,” a show that was as memorable for its fashion as its drama. There are hundreds of lists across the internet dedicated to Serena van der Woodsen’s best outfits – but what about the rest of her career?

Lively has found a niche in period pieces and movies where costume design is at the forefront. Because of Lively’s personal love of fashion (she’s publicly stated that she doesn’t use a stylist) she is often an instrumental voice in the wardrobe of her onscreen characters.

The costume designer on Lively’s most recent film, “A Simple Favor,” told CR Fashion Book that Lively came to her with a vision for her character’s wardrobe – a vision that ended up guiding the character’s look and feel throughout the film.

Without much further ado, here are Blake Lively’s most iconic outfits from her illustrious career on screen.

Blake Lively’s “Gossip Girl” tenure was all about outerwear.

caption Serena Van Der Woodsen has great taste in coats. source The CW

There are hundreds of covetable outfits from “Gossip Girl,” but one thing that set her apart was Serena’s approach to East Coast weather. She never threw on a hoodie or a sweater, she was always dressed to the nines in a series of colorful and well-tailored trench and wool coats. Cold weather never looked so chic.

She even rocked red carpet looks on the “Gossip Girl” set.

caption Serena Van Der Woodsen had designer-worthy style. source The CW

Seen here in 2010 filming an episode of the hit CW show, Lively wore a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown, fit for an awards show. Zuhair Murad gowns are a red carpet staple, and have been seen on Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and Lily Collins. Lively wore the evening gown in a scene filmed outside Lincoln Center.

Lively’s velvet evening gown in “Age of Adaline” is luxurious.

caption Adaline rocks this gown in 1945 and 2014. source Lionsgate

In “Age of Adaline,” Lively plays a woman who is destined to live forever as a 29-year-old. In the film, she wears this luscious burgundy gown for a New Year’s Eve party in both 1945 and 2014, proving this perfect velvet gown is timeless.

She stunned in this custom Gucci gown.

caption Lively’s Adaline got wear a custom Gucci dress. source Lionsgate

The entirety of “Age of Adaline” is a costumer’s dream, but we’d like to draw attention to this custom Gucci Greecian-inspired gown that Lively’s character wears in the final scene.

Although this dress is very glamorous, the film’s costume designer said on-camera style is less about fashion and more about character.

“It’s very much about choosing the clothes – not necessarily the most amazing, or the most expensive, or the most glamorous, but what’s actually going to serve a scene and serve her character the best,” Angus Strathie said of Lively’s wardrobe in the film.

Lively has clearly found her style niche in period pieces.

caption This silver dress was actually made of silver. source Gravier Production

Lively was for period pieces, and in the 2016 film “Cafe Society,” she plays a glamorous woman from the 1930’s. Fun fact: the silver dress she wears in the film’s New York party scene is made from actual silver.

“Over the years I collect fabric and keep it in case we need something for a film,” costume designer Suzy Benzinger told The Telegraph. “I had thought ‘who can wear a dress like this and carry it off?’, but when we put it on [Lively’s] body it was like ‘forget it, like I’ve saved it for her alone.'”

Lively’s menswear-inspired looks in “A Simple Favor” are killer.

caption Lively’s character in “A Simple Favor” are killer. source Lionsgate

Lively plays a mysterious woman with an all-consuming career in “A Simple Favor,” so she needed the wardrobe to match it. Almost every time she appears on screen, Lively is wearing some variation on a three-piece suit, complete with gloves, bowties, and/or pocket watches.

She proved you can go shirtless to the office.

caption All of Lively’s suit in this are vintage Ralph Lauren. source Lionsgate

It was actually Lively’s idea to dress her character in pantsuits throughout “A Simple Favor,” which were all vintage Ralph Lauren. “Her style is very strong, very recognizable, intimidating and haughty. At the same time, the men’s tailoring becomes very sexy,” costume designer Renée Ehrlich Kalfus told CR Fashion Book.

However, she can also pull off a vintage housewife look.

caption Lively can pull of menswear and the housewife look. source Lionsgate

As the twists and turns in “A Simple Favor” take over, so does Lively’s on-screen wardrobe. From menswear to 1950’s inspired silhouettes, Lively can truly rock any style.

We can’t forget the pants from “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

caption These pants are iconic. source Alcon Entertainment

Thanks in part to the four iconic actresses and their magical denim pants, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” made boot-cut jeans the pants to own for teens in 2005. Hopefully, we’ll see more of “the pants,” because Lively told Entertainment Tonight in April 2018 that she hopes to make a third movie. “I think that people who love the movie want to see it,” she said.

Lively can also pull off red hair and an all-red wardrobe.

caption Lively easily pulled off the red-on-red look. source Stone River Production

The actress dyed her hair red for her part in the 2011 Chloe Grace Moretz film “Hick,” proving her hair is just as versatile as her style. Though the character was not the most glamorous, her red-on-red wardrobe was on-point.

Blake Lively’s bohemian wardrobe in “Savages” gave us vacation envy.

caption Lively’s style in this movie is light and breezy compared to the plot. source Universal Studios

In “Savages,” Lively plays the shared girlfriend of two Orange County drug dealers, so her wardrobe in that film is all flowing dresses, flip-flops, and resort wear. Interestingly, her laid-back vacation wear is juxtaposed against the violent tone of the film as Lively’s character is kidnapped.

