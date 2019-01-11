Blake Lively wore a jacket that looked like it had an untucked shirt hanging out of one side

caption Blake Lively isn’t done taking fashion risks in 2019. source Splash News

Blake Lively ditched her signature pantsuit for something a bit more daring on Thursday.

The actress was spotted in New York City co-hosting a screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

For the occasion, Lively wore a navy blue, striped coatdress with a cinched waist and asymmetrical hemline.

caption Lively wore her hair down in loose waves. source Splash News

The structured coatdress, a piece from Monse’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, also features an asymmetrical knee-length skirt that peeks out from under the jacket on one side. From afar, the glossy, striped skirt looks like an untucked button-down shirt.

Lively accessorized the head-turning coatdress with multicolored Christian Louboutin platform pumps and simple jewelry.

Always one to take fashion risks, the actress has previously worn similar designs from Monse, which is known for its mix-and-match tailoring and deconstructed interpretations of classic silhouettes.

In March 2018, Lively attended a screening of “Final Portrait” in New York City wearing a black-and-white gingham Monse dress with an asymmetrical hemline and a cutout near the neckline.

