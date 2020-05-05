Blake Lively joked that she matched her Met Gala dress to the carpet color 3 years in a row

caption In honor of Met Gala Monday, Blake Lively joked about her gowns matching the red carpet three years in a row. source Venturelli/FilmMagic/Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/ Jackson Lee/Getty Images

On Met Gala Monday, Blake Lively paid tribute to one of fashion’s biggest events with a joke on Instagram.

The actress shared photos of her looks from 2016, 2017, 2018, and pointed out that they all matched the carpet.

Gigi Hadid commented on Lively’s post, writing: “How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet?”

Blake Lively has been bringing her fashion A-game to the Met Gala ever since she first attended the fashion event in 2008.

This year’s Met Gala was postponed indefinitely, but Lively paid tribute to the event by joking on Instagram that her gowns matched the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art three years in a row.

“…when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016,” she captioned the post.

The first dress Lively’s referring to was the Burberry gown she wore to the 2016 Met Gala, which featured red flowers throughout. The carpet that year was pink, red, and cream, similar to the colors of Lively’s dress.

caption Blake Lively wore a Burberry gown to the 2016 Met Gala. source Venturelli/FilmMagic

The second look mentioned in her Instagram post was from the 2017 Met Gala, where the carpet was blue and cream. That year, Lively wore a beautiful Atelier Versace gown that was designed with draped gold beading. It transitioned into a feather train in different shades of blue.

caption Lively wore an Atelier Versace gown to the 2017 Met Gala. source Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

The final outfit was from the 2018 Met Gala, where Lively wore a Versace gown that took more than 600 hours to create. The stunning dress was designed with a jewel-encrusted gold corset and a massive dark-red train with two sheer panels. The carpet that year also happened to be red, cream, and dark-gold.

caption Lively wore Versace again to the 2018 Met Gala. source Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Lively’s post captured the attention of some of her celebrity friends, including Gigi Hadid.

Hadid commented on the photo, writing: “How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet?”