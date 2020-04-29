Blake Lively shared photos of homemade blue waffles crafted to look like the Cookie Monster

caption Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have three daughters together. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Blake Lively shared photos of her “Sesame Street”-inspired breakfast.

The actress is spending time at home with her husband Ryan Reynolds, their three children, and her mother.

She shared two photos of the Cookie Monster waffles: One with the recipe, and another that showed it didn’t come out perfect on the first try.

Blake Lively showcased her excellence yet again by sharing the “Sesame Street“-inspired breakfast food served at her and husband Ryan Reynolds‘ home this week.

On Tuesday, the “Gossip Girl” actress shared a photo of a plate of blue waffles shaped and decorated to resemble the iconic, carb-loving Cookie Monster.

The duo is known for cracking jokes, so in classic Lively-Reynolds fashion, a dose of self-deprecating humor was thrown in when she titled the image “Self portrait …”

caption This is a true masterpiece. source Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively listed out the steps and ingredients used to make the fun treat.

The waffles were dyed with blue food coloring and then cut into cubes, “tossed around to look like fur,” and then arranged into “a round face shape.” The eyes were made using cream cheese and chocolate discs, and alphabet cookies were broken and crumbled around the character’s mouth because, as the mother of three wrote, “he’s the og gluten savage.”

Reynolds told Stephen Colbert that their family is in quarantine with Lively’s mother. So any one of the three adults could have been the chef behind this kid-friendly treat. But, the “A Simple Favor” actress posted a follow-up showing their path to the true work of waffle art above.

caption She did admit that it took more than one try to nail. source Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively certainly isn’t the first person to make and share characters out of food, though.

Laleh Mohmedi of @jacobs_food_diaries on Instagram told Insider in October that she’s been turning her son’s food into animals and movie characters since 2015.

While first-time home cooks are trying to find their footing in the kitchen, it’s fun to see celebrities getting in on the fun – and not necessarily nailing it on the first try.