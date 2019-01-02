Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Gigi Hadid dressed up as their childhood heroes for New Year’s Eve

caption Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. source Getty

Taylor Swift hosted a New Year’s Eve party where guests were asked to dress as their childhood heroes.

She dressed up as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

It was a star-studded event, with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds also attending.

Swift provided plenty of pizza and snacks for her guests, who had all gone to incredible effort with their costumes.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, celebrities are much like the rest of us – they like to get together with friends, eat, drink, and celebrate the arrival of a new year.

The only difference is, they tend to be somewhat more glamorous. Taylor Swift, for one, is clearly partial to a party – and a fancy dress one at that.

The singer threw a costume bash that saw her dressing up as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Guests were asked to attend dressed as their childhood heroes, and they didn’t disappoint.

.@taylorswift13 dressed up as ARIEL?! On New Year’s Eve?!? ????❤️ 2019 really is gonna be wild, huh? pic.twitter.com/3XqfN48mTG — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) January 1, 2019

Alongside Swift’s Ariel, Gigi Hadid came as everyone’s favourite nanny, Mary Poppins.

Blake Lively donned her finest gingham dress as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” (complete with Toto in a basket), and husband Ryan Reynolds was also at the bash although seemingly not in character – he was dressed in a grey suit, white shirt, and red tie (undone at the time of photo-taking).

Reynolds was also papped enjoying a bottle of Aviation Gin, a company in which he invests.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds was tricked into wearing a novelty Christmas sweater by Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

Other guests pushed the boat out somewhat more than Reynolds, though, dressing up as Cinderella, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, and Steve Irwin amongst others.

Judging by the photos, Swift ensured her guests were thoroughly nourished by providing plenty of pizza, crudités and dips, cookies, and a cheeseboard.

Upon seeing the pictures, most people were left wondering just one thing: How do we get an invitation next year?

One fan said her goal for 2019 was to be invited to Swift’s NYE party.

2019 Goal: Get invited to @taylorswift13’s NYE party. — Tristen Black (@OklahomaGinger) January 1, 2019

“Imagine being invited to Taylor Swift’s New Year’s Eve party,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

Imagine being invited to @taylorswift13 ‘s New Years Eve party like—— — ♡Molly♡ (@ValentinesTay) January 1, 2019

Others said that if they had been invited, they’d have dressed as Swift herself.

Taylor: come to the nye party dressed up as your childhood hero!! Me: shows up dressed as 2007 Taylor Swift — Jade Marie (@tsholyground) January 1, 2019

They just want to be part of her world.