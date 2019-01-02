After Blake Nordstrom’s death, people are sharing stories of how the department-store heir touched their lives

caption Blake Nordstrom and his wife, Molly Nordstrom, attend the Nordstrom Men’s NYC store opening in April 2018. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Blake Nordstrom, a co-president of Nordstrom Inc. and great-grandson of the company’s founder, died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Many people, including those claiming to be current and past employees, took to social media to memorialize the executive as a kind man and crucial leader.

“I spent just one summer at Nordstrom, but it surely impacted the rest of my life and career. Blake was an absolute legend and my heart breaks for his family,” one person tweeted.

Nordstrom was the co-president of Nordstrom Inc., which was founded by his great-grandfather. His death follows his announcement on December 10 that he had been diagnosed the prior week with lymphoma.

The news led to an outpouring of remembrances on social media, many from employees who worked at Nordstrom under the late co-president.

I spent just one summer at Nordstrom, but it surely impacted the rest of my life and career. Blake was an absolute legend and my heart breaks for his family 🙁 — Jasmine Goodwin (@jasminegoodwin) January 2, 2019

Blake Nordstrom, your vision for Nordstrom was inspiring and your dedication to service unmatched. You lead us with poise and never lost focus. You will be missed. — Stephen Consedine (@Consedine) January 2, 2019

Blake Nordstrom has been a true, inclusive leader, exemplifying The Nordstrom Way in everything he did. I so enjoyed working under his leadership with Mr. Bruce. A sad day for Nordys everywhere. — Kate Snapp (@KateSnapp) January 2, 2019

People who worked with Nordstrom recalled his kindness and leadership at the company.

I just got an email that Blake Nordstrom has passed away. I remember helping you for years at Bellevue. You were always so nice to me and I appreciate all you’ve done the last 21+ years I’ve worked for the company. My sincere condolences to all the Nordstrom family. @Nordstrom — Kieran McAlister (@McAlisterDallas) January 2, 2019

Wow, this is so sad. I worked at Nordstrom for a very long time and met Blake two, maybe three times. He was a very nice man who always smiled whenever I saw him. https://t.co/Tzv1nfvb21 — Hype Witch™ (@allonsyrachel) January 2, 2019

I met Blake a handful of times and saw him on a ton of company videos. He was such a kind man and my heart goes out to his family and loved ones. RIP Blake Nordstrom. — ⭕️Game of Thornes (@LaurenOfThornes) January 2, 2019

“My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time. Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve,” Nordstrom chairman Brad Smith said in a statement.

RIP Blake Nordstrom 🙁 talk about one of the nicest people, let alone bosses. I dont think I ever saw him without a grin from ear to ear — Gipsy Danger (@__tremors) January 2, 2019

Rest in Peace, Blake. You were the first of your family that I got to meet and work with during my five years with Nordstrom. Your kindness and leadership will be missed. https://t.co/neE1i6UGfh — DevilGirlPDX (@DevilGirlPDX) January 2, 2019

I worked for @Nordstrom when Blake was CEO. Good man, honest man, cared about his people. I'm sorry to hear of this. Enjoy your next journey, Blake. — Randall Smith (@randallaubwa) January 2, 2019

Sad to hear of Blake Nordstrom’s passing. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Fond memories of Blake, one, yr’s ago when he helped me push & distribute a loading cart full of Store Directories prior to a new opening & then bought me pie in the cafe. R.I.P. #leadership — L.Vela (@lvelauk) January 2, 2019

Nordstrom became president of Nordstrom, Inc. in 2000, assuming the title of co-president in 2015. He began his long career at the retailer working in the stockroom of a Seattle store in 1976, when he was still a teenager, Bloomberg reports.