A top Nordstrom executive and heir to the department-store dynasty has died

Blake Nordstrom, a co-president of Nordstrom Inc. and great-grandson of the company’s founder, died on Wednesday.

Nordstrom was diagnosed with cancer in early December 2018.

Blake Nordstrom’s brothers, Pete and Erik Nordstrom, will continue to lead the company as co-presidents.

Nordstrom died in Seattle at age 58, the company announced in a press release. Nordstrom was the co-president of Nordstrom Inc., which was founded by his great-grandfather.

“My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time. Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve,” Nordstrom chairman Brad Smith said in a statement.

Blake Nordstrom publicly announced on December 10 that he had been diagnosed the prior week with lymphoma.

“Fortunately, my form of lymphoma is treatable,” Nordstrom said in a letter to customers and employees that was filed with the SEC. “My doctors and I are optimistic and encouraged by my prognosis.”

Nordstrom said at the time that he planned to undergo chemotherapy in Seattle and focus on his health.

“Cancer is all too common, and I know many of you have dealt with it yourselves or know someone who has,” Nordstrom said. “I have a good team of doctors and value the support of my family and friends.”

Nordstrom became president of Nordstrom, Inc. in 2000, assuming the title of co-president in 2015. He began his long career at the retailer working in the stockroom of a Seattle store in the 1970s, Bloomberg reports.