Blake Shelton professed his love for Gwen Stefani as she was surprisingly pulled onstage at the People’s Choice Awards

Anjelica Oswald, Insider
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani showed their love Sunday night.

  • Blake Shelton called girlfriend Gwen Stefani his “all-time favorite coach” and said “I love her” while accepting the People’s Choice Award for competition show of the year on behalf of NBC’s “The Voice” at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California Sunday.
  • “The Voice” host Carson Daly was also onstage and asked Stefani if she wanted to join them onstage.
  • “I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton,” Stefani said.
  • Watch the video below.

