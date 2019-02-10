25-year-old ‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright used her BAFTA acceptance speech to talk about overcoming depression

caption Letitia Wright. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright took home the “Rising Star Award” at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Wright, 25, used her acceptance speech to talk about overcoming depression.

“Anybody that’s going through a hard time or something in their soul, that they’ve lost their light, I want to encourage you that God made you and you’re important,” she said.

25-year-old “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright won her first BAFTA on Sunday, and she used her acceptance speech to talk about overcoming depression.

After accepting the EE Rising Star Award at the The EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 10, an accolade which was voted for by the public, Wright said: “A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression, and I literally wanted to quit acting.

“The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying that they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, and I was like ‘let me try again.’

“So this wasn’t an overnight thing, this wasn’t a click of a finger success, and it’s still a work in progress. I’m still a work in progress.”

caption Letitia Wright. source Mike Marsland/WireImage

Wright, who played the role of Shuri in “Black Panther,” went on to thank God, her family, and her team, adding: “I want to thank everybody that said yes to me. I want to say thank you to everybody that gave me a chance and just saw my talents or what God placed in me and said yes.

“I want to encourage young people, [as a] matter of fact you don’t have to be young, you can be any age, but I just want to encourage you, anybody that’s going through a hard time or something in their soul, that they’ve lost their light, I want to encourage you that God made you and you’re important.

“There might be some of you here that’s going through depression, that’s going through a bad time, and you’re putting on a smile on your face, and nobody can see that, and God knows it, and I just want to encourage you and I just want to say that God loves you, and just let your light shine.”

