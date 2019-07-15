The first keto-diet-approved pizza from a national chain is rolling out across America

caption Blaze Pizza’s protein pizza on keto crust. source Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza says it’s rolling out a keto-diet-approved pizza crust with just 6 grams of net carbs.

The crust swaps flour for ingredients like flaxseeds, eggs, and cheese.

The fast-casual pizza chain is also rolling out new “Life Mode” pizzas: the keto pizza, the protein pizza, the vegan pizza, and the vegetarian pizza.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Blaze Pizza is about to be the first national pizza chain with a keto-diet-approved crust.

On Monday, the fast-casual pizza chain announced the launch of a keto crust with 6 grams of net carbs, swapping flour for ingredients like flaxseeds, eggs, and cheese.

“Pizza crusts are traditionally made mostly of flour, water and yeast,” Blaze Pizza’s executive chef, Brad Kent, told Business Insider. “Removing the flour brings several challenges since the gluten and starches and sugars (carbohydrates) deliver the desirable light, crispy, and chewy texture in addition to its toasty and yeasty flavor.”

Read more: These 5 restaurant chains are taking over America

Blaze is also rolling out a new cauliflower crust. The two new crusts are the bases for three of its four new “Life Mode” pizzas, set to hit menus on Tuesday.

Here’s the new lineup of pizzas, which will be available to order online and via its app:

Keto pizza: keto crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach.

keto crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach. Protein pizza: keto crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano.

keto crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano. Vegan pizza: original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive-oil drizzle.

original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive-oil drizzle. Vegetarian pizza: cauliflower crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, Kalamata olives, red onions, spinach.

Several brands have tried to win over people on the high-fat, low-carb keto diet. In January, Chipotle rolled out a new line of bowls that included a keto salad bowl, made with carnitas, romaine lettuce, red salsa, cheese, and guacamole.