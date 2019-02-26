9 Blazers players got stuck in an elevator for 30 minutes, and the videos are hilarious

Most of the Portland Trail Blazers players got stuck on an elevator in Boston on Tuesday.

Several of the players posted videos to social media which included them arguing about splitting a granola bar and complaining about the temperature in the elevator.

They were finally freed after 30 minutes.

Several members of the Portland Trail Blazers went through a semi-traumatic experience on Tuesday when their elevator got stuck for 30 minutes.

The team is in Boston to play the Celtics on Wednesday, though it’s unclear where exactly they were when the elevator got stuck.

The group included Damian Lillard, Evan Turner, Enes Kanter, Rodney Hood, Meyers Leonard, Zach Collins, Skal Labissiere, Gary Trent Jr., and Anfernee Simons – a lot of big-sized men to be stuck in a confined place.

Several of the players posted videos of the experience to social media, and the results were hilarious.

Kanter posted a montage to Twitter which included several players appearing to fight over a granola bar.

Stuck in the elevator with the squad ????????‍♂️ ???? @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/2Yu5zrdFfH — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 26, 2019

Leonard also posted a video which appeared to take place later in the event, as several players noted it was getting hot in the elevator.

Turner also posted a series of videos to his Instagram in which he claimed that Trent had to hold onto him out of fear.

At last, they got out, with Turner diving for stable ground.

We finally got it. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/elH231WzTa — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 26, 2019

Lillard was not happy about it.

30 mins bro smh https://t.co/XI29LWc5lm — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 26, 2019

Perhaps this could be a team-bonding experience for the 37-23 Blazers.