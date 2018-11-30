A blind man is suing Playboy over lack of accessibility

source Playboy

A legally blind man has filed a lawsuit against Playboy.com and Playboyshop.com, claiming he is unable to “fully and equally use or enjoy the facilities, products and services” provided by the websites, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The complaint alleges Playboy.com and Playboyshop.com are in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act because the websites are incompatible with Nixon’s screen-reading software. According to People, Nixon is asking the sites to be more accessible to the blind. He is also requesting unspecified damages.

Despite its longstanding penchant for nude photos, the men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine also has a history of publishing short stories by famous novelists and in-depth interviews with various public figures. Presumably, Nixon is only trying to read Playboy for the articles.

Although news of the lawsuit sparked jokes on Twitter and other social media, there’s actually a precedent for complaints of this kind. In 2017, a woman sued Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics website over similar allegations; the year prior, DASH, a boutique clothing and accessory chain founded by Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, was also subject to claims it provided no access for blind customers.

As of Friday morning, Playboy had yet to comment publicly on the lawsuit.

