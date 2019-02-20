My sensitive skin is easily irritated, but this surprisingly affordable ‘rose gold’ skin-care line has cleared up my redness

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Bliss’ new Rose Gold Rescue collection is affordable, adorable, and designed to be gentle on sensitive skin. source Bliss Instagram

Popular skin-care company Bliss just launched their latest collection of products at Target.

It’s called Rose Gold Rescue, and it’s made specifically with sensitive skin in mind.

Rose water and colloidal gold are the line’s hero ingredients, promising to reduce redness, blotchiness, and soothe easily irritated complexions.

I tested the Rose Gold Rescue collection on my sensitive skin, and was impressed with how well it noticeably reduced redness, especially considering the line’s super affordable prices ($9.99 – $18.99). The toning face mist ($12) was a standout for me.

When it comes to skin care, I’m a skeptic. My fair and easily irritated complexion has been burnt too many times before by my thoughtless purchases – cheap cleansers and moisturizers that leave my skin itchy, red, or even worse, actually stinging. I’ve since learned my lesson.

While I love trying the latest and greatest in serums and such, it took me years to find the right products to keep my sensitive skin smooth and clear, so before I try a new product, I do my due-diligence.

I approached the Bliss Rose Gold Rescue collection – a new launch made specifically for sensitive skin – with my usual caution. Rose gold makes a great accent in your living room, but a rose gold skincare line seemed a little more like a trendy gimmick than a practical product.

Regardless, I did my research and was impressed with the list of ingredients – the line is cruelty-free as well as free from parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, and plenty of other harmful ingredients. So, I took the plunge and incorporated the new products into my daily routine – and my sensitive skin has been thanking me since.

caption Bliss’ Gentle Foaming Cleanser is flecked with rose gold shimmer. source Bliss Instagram

The Bliss Rose Gold Rescue collection includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and toning mist. The rose gold motif extends beyond the collection’s pretty packaging and into each product – rose water and colloidal gold are the line’s hero ingredients. Soothing rose water helps maintain your skin’s natural pH and retain moisture, while nourishing colloidal gold works to protect skin against free radicals. Paired with other gentle, rejuvenating ingredients and free from harmful ones, this collection is designed to rid skin of dry patches, redness, or any other irritations – revealing that illustrious glowy complexion. You might expect the shiny collection to retail for rose gold-like prices, but each of the products are actually under $20 at Target.

You can buy just one of the products to incorporate into your current skin-care routine or use the complete collection as your new regimen. For testing purposes, I used all three products simultaneously.

The cleanser

I started the routine with the Gentle Foaming Cleanser ($13). The consistency is a light gel, speckled with rose gold shimmer and a faint rose scent. The cleanser uses willow bark extract, a natural exfoliant, to gently remove dirt, makeup, and excess oils. It also helps shed dead skin cells, which brightened my complexion. I used this cleanser alone, as well as with a Foreo Luna cleansing brush, and each time it left my skin feeling refreshingly clean and smooth.

The toner

From there, I moved on to the Soothing Toner Mist ($12). If you’re prone to irritation, the word toner may be alarming – many toners are alcohol-based, which can irritate and dry out sensitive skin. Rest assured, this mist is not only alcohol-free, but full of nourishing ingredients for your skin to soak up. Chamomile extract helps block damaging free radicals, willow herb extract helps soothe skin, witch hazel uses powerful antioxidants to reduce inflammation and minimize the appearance of pores, and rose stem cells help retain moisturize and protect skin from the environmental stressors we encounter every day.

caption My favorite product from the line is the refreshing facial mist. source Bliss Instagram

This light mist delivers a hefty amount of skin-soothing ingredients in just a few spritzes. While it can be used under the moisturizer, I enjoyed using it most for a mid-day refresh. Even when wearing makeup, I find that by the afternoon my skin usually gets red and loses the bounce it had in the morning. A bit of this mist, with its delightful, light floral scent, revitalized my senses and complexion.

The moisturizer

The last step in this routine is the Gentle Moisture Cream ($21). Given that it’s winter and my skin gets pretty dry, I was happy that this was a thick cream, rather than a thin lotion. Slather this on for some serious moisture, day and night. The added jojoba oil and German chamomile help skin retain moisturize, while rose stem cells limit water loss, so skin looks plump and hydrated. The cream absorbs really nicely into the skin, and while the consistency is thick, it’s not heavy, so it won’t make your skin look greasy.

After a few days of following this routine, I was happy to find that the claims that this collection is made for sensitive skin were really true – my skin had not one adverse reaction. Even more impressive though, was that my skin looked noticeably less red after just a few uses. I could forgo concealer, and not just because I didn’t have time to put it on as per usual, but because I actually wanted to.

Of course, what works for me might not work for everyone, but with a price tag of just about $40 for the entire collection, I think the Rose Gold Rescue collection is definitely worth a try for anyone with sensitive skin looking to shake up their routine.

Shop the Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Collection at Target and Bliss.