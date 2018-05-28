Block Asia, a Singapore based Blockchain news, media and event portal aims to be a one stop news portal in Asia

Exclusive coverage on blockchain-related activities, news, and events

Plans to introduce first job portal for Asian blockchain industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – May 28, 2018 – Founded and headquartered in Singapore’s Blockchain Hub early this year, Block Asia launches its new online portal www.blockasia.io, the first in Southeast Asia to broadcast news purely on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

Block Asia provides informative and professional journalism, analyses market data and spots trends, and offers acute insight on latest developments in the industry. Aside from providing news, Block Asia brings on board its own economists, market analysts, and data scientists to study cryptocurrency and blockchain markets, and conduct analysis of projects and smart contract audits.

“Interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency is rapidly growing, especially in Asia. There is increasing demand to keep abreast of what is happening. We want to inform the masses, so they can make informed decisions, know how blockchain will impact their lives, and explore how they can potentially participate in it. In doing so we can spread the word about blockchain and empower ordinary people by being a trustworthy news outlet.” said Ken N, Managing Director of Block Asia.

Based in the cosmopolitan city of Singapore, Block Asia sets its eye on the world. It has quickly grown to a team of 20 with journalists stationed in Singapore, South Korea, India, Philippines, and the United Kingdom, providing exclusive coverage on blockchain-related activities happening worldwide.

“Block Asia adds value to the industry as it has a unique leverage of being in Asia. We have journalists who are passionate about the blockchain industry located in over 6 countries now. By the end of 2018, we will have journalists located in every major city in the world,” said Ken.

Aside from news, Block Asia also aims to bridge the gap in the Asian blockchain community by organising Block Asia Exclusive events and conferences happening in Singapore and Southeast Asia. Block Asia will also introduce live streaming sessions where it will interview project founders via live stream on its platform. In this way, Block Asia gathers industry leaders for the exchange of the best ideas to take place and provides opportunities for networking to bring the community closer together.

Future plans include a job portal specifically for the blockchain industry. Many other functions will be introduced in near future on the Block Asia platform. Block Asia also plans to reward its readers and users with its own tokens called BAC (Block Asia Coins). Details of the BAC token will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with an airdrop of BAC tokens.

Block Asia official website is www.blockasia.io .

For Details on BAC Tokens Airdrops, please check on Block Asia Twitter at https://twitter.com/Blockasia_i0 or @blockasia_io