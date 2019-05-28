Block Chain Depends on Stablecoin in the Next Ten Years丨DUSD Founder Johnson Zhao FINWISE Summit Named Speech

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 May 2019 – Abstract: New York Digital USD DUSD exclusively named FINWISE Summit, which opened in Hong Kong on May 28.Johnson Zhao, founder of DUSD, delivered an important speech revealing that the “The Infernal Battlefield” of the block chain is on Wall Street. The next ten years will be the golden decade for the stablecoin.





Key word:DUSD； Digital USD;FINWISE； FINWISE Summit; Johnson Zhao

New York Digital USD DUSD exclusively named the 2019 FINWISE Summit, which opened on May 28 at Hong Kong Intercontinental Hotel.The theme of this Summit is “Global Science and Technology Finance Summit Forum”, which focuses on exploring the way of integration of Finance and science and technology.

DUSD endeavors to create a new Digital USD stablecoin ecosystem, following the 2009 Global Block Chain (Hangzhou) Summit as an exclusive strategic cooperation unit, and it has enjoyed the exclusively naming of the FINWISE Summit in Hong Kong in 2019.









DUSD Total Name FINWISE Summit Opened & Opening Speech of FINWISE Summit by DUSD Founder Johnson Zhao & Johnson Zhao, founder of DUSD, told about the “Odyssey Tour” of the block chain

Johnson Zhao, founder of DUSD, delivered his opening speech on the block chain’s Infernal Battlefield,

After the opening of the 28 th Summit, Johnson Zhao, founder of Digital USD (DUSD), took the lead in delivering the FINWISE Named Business Speech ” Infernal Battlefield of Block Chain – From Bitcoin to Facebook Coin”. The keynote of the speech was:The ” Infernal Battlefield” of the block chain is on Wall Street. The next ten years will be the golden decade for the stablecoin.

Johnson Zhao, currently resident on Wall Street, has started his own block chain journey as early as 2014. The investment field focuses on block chain technology, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. He is passinate on stablecoin as the core fuel and infrastructure of block chain 2.0.Mr. Johnson Zhao also launched the first non-profit Global Block Chain Media Alliance and Global Block Chain Award in 2018.

“Odyssey Tour” of Block Chain

Johnson Zhao talked about the past and the present in his speech, which not only depicted the long journey of mankind towards the block chain, but also expressed his firm confidence in the reconstruction of the world by the block chain.He quoted Mark Anderson, a venture capitalist, as saying:”Twenty years from now, we will be talking about block chains as we are talking about today’s Internet.” Block chains are trust machines, consensus and win-win.If AI is a productivity revolution, then the block chain is likely to be a production relationship revolution.The birth of the block chain has undergone a long “odyssey journey”:From the ancient times to the agricultural times, to the industrial times and to the digital times, the cornerstone of trust has shifted from blood, religion, institution and machine. The block chain is destined to reshape the trust model of mankind.

In his speech, Johnson Zhao comprehensively interpreted the innovative value dimension of block chain:

1. Clear value record (behavioral data, data capitalization);

2. More efficient value interconnection (asset monetization, cross-temporal circulation);

3. More equitable value allocation (monetary capitalism-total factor capitalism);

4. More credible performance mechanism (intelligent contract, machine trust);

5. More flexible organizational collaboration (distributed collaboration, community collaboration).

He believed that the block chain was another major subversion of the business logic and organizational model since the Dutch invented company system 400 years ago and the steam engine of industrial revolution in 1784. It was a new cooperative win-win model of decentralization.Block chains, as the updating of the bottom layer protocols of the Internet, can solve the problem of inequity in the highly efficient Internet, and may eventually create the largest digital migration in human history with the help of a network effect 100 times greater than that of the Internet. Block chains are engulfing and reshaping the whole world in the tens of millions of dollars market.

Wall Street is the “Inferno Battlefield” of block chains

Artificial intelligence “Inferno Battlefield” in Silicon Valley;The Gene Editor’s “Inferno Battlefield” was in Boston.Block Chain’s “Inferno Battlefield” was on Wall Street.Based on this judgment, Johnson Zhao focused his investment on ABC (AI, Blockchain, CRISPR) three frontier areas of science and technology.

As Don Tapscott, the father of the digital economy, said:The black technology that will have the greatest impact on human beings in the next ten years is not robots, big data or even artificial intelligence, but block chains.The process of rebuilding society through block chains means significant strategic investment opportunities.The Bay Area and Silicon Valley are the headquarters of high-tech venture capital, but Johnson Zhao recognized the “Inferno Battlefield” of the Wall Street block chain.He firmly believed that block chains, as trust machines in the digital age, will reshape the value foundation with perfect mathematical solutions and technical means.The financial wave set off by block chain on Wall Street will surely spread to the world and reshape the global digital financial value system. As the heart of global finance, Wall Street will bear the brunt.

Stablecoin Occupies Digital Finance Track in the Next Decade

In his speech, Johnson Zhao originally put forward five tracks of digital finance:Wallets, exchanges, stablecoins, Digital Banking and payment were perfect for real-world dollars, NYSE, credit cards, banks and VISA/SWIFT. Other tracks include insurance, funds, securities and other financial products.Johnson Zhao, based on his deep insight into the financial technology industry, judged that the stablecoins were the first among the five major tracks.

In recent years, Johnson Zhao has traveled through the United States, Japan and Europe, witnessing the rapid development of the blockchain industry since 2008.Since the second half of 2018, JP Morgan Chase has launched JP Mcoin, technology giants Facebook, IBM and Google were also laying out in the block chain industry. Japan’s four big banks are also contrary to the norm, announcing the joint issuance of J-coin. In the war between financial and technological giants, the trend of stablecoin in the block chain battlefield has become increasingly clear.

The giant’s new entry into the layout block chain is all in the stablecoin.From Bitcoin to Facebook Coin, the boom in stablecoin heralds the future of block chains as stable value media.Wall Street calls for stablecoins. Financial markets need stablecoins. Stablecoins were becoming an indispensable infrastructure for the blockchains.The new eco-stablecoin represented by Facebook Coin was the real era of block chain 2.0, which represented the industry technology and market trend of block chain in the next 10 years.

The fourth generation stablecoin DUSD has five advantages and six Ecologies

Following Johnson Zhao strategic vision in the area chain industry, hundreds of industry media, investment institutions and project leaders shared and witnessed DUSD’s five unique advantages and six ecologies as the exclusive naming merchant strength of the Summit, both inside and outside the Summit venue, online and offline.

Tether of Bitfinex was the first-generation stablecoin, GUSD of Gemini and PAX of Paco were the second-generation compliance stablecoin, Facebook Coin will be the third-generation single ecological stablecoin, and the fourth-generation stablecoin represented by DUSD with Turing complete stablecoin system will support the future of cross-ecological application of stablecoin.DUSD is the fourth generation stablecoin with original consensus mechanism and exclusive algorithm. It was officially launched on Wall Street in November 2018.

DUSD is a master of turnip removal compared with three kinds of stable currencies: physical mortgage, virtual currency mortgage and algorithmic currency. Johnson Zhao, the founder of DUSD, interpreted the five unique advantages of DUSD on the spot.(1) (1:1) anchoring U.S. dollars at high altitude;(2) Compliant operation;(3) Third-party trusteeship;(4) full monthly public audit;(5) Intelligent contracts are fully mortgaged.The DUSD ecological scenes cover six major industries:Acceptance ecology, wallet ecology, community ecology, payment ecology, trade ecology and exchange ecology.DUSD has made innovations in both the regulatory governance framework and price stabilization algorithm, trying to solve the problems of trust, efficiency and stability that have troubled stable currencies.In the future, DUSD will also land on EOS, wave field, everiToken and other mainstream public chain platforms.

The world’s top 500 companies have their own stable monetary payment ecology. Block chain industries also need a set of ecologically stable currencies, such as DUSD, to stabilize value, expand influence in many fields, and to serve and support the blockchain world’s leading enterprises.