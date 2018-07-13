There is only one Blockbuster still surviving in the entire United States. Here’s what it’s like to visit.

Kate Taylor
Blockbuster's last store is in Bend, Oregon.

Blockbuster’s last store is in Bend, Oregon.
Yelp/Scott K.

  • Blockbuster is almost down to a single location in the entire United States: a shop in Bend, Oregon.
  • On Thursday, Blockbuster announced that the final two locations in Alaska would close next week.
  • The Bend, Oregon location is both beloved by locals and a hot spot for nostalgic tourists eager to see the last Blockbuster in America.

Blockbuster’s last stand in the United States is in Bend, Oregon.

On Thursday, Blockbuster Alaska announced that the last two stores in the state would be closing up shop next week. That will leave just one remaining Blockbuster location in the entire United States.

The holdout is in Bend, a city in central Oregon with an estimated population just shy of 100,000. As the final Blockbuster locations across the US have finally closed up shop – with two other Blockbusters in Oregon closing in recent months – travelers have begun making their way to Bend in a nostalgic pilgrimage to the video rental chain.

For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here’s what it’s like to visit the last remaining Blockbuster in the US:

Bend’s Blockbuster sign is instantly recognizable and a guaranteed nostalgia trigger for any child of the ’90s.

Inside, the store remains the same, though videotapes have been swapped for DVDs.

You can still open up a membership and rent movies for a $30 monthly fee.

Some locals continue to depend on Blockbuster to rent movies, even in the age of Netflix.

“I think it’s really neat that we still have one,” Sharon Schoettler told The Bend Bulletin. “I love the selection. They have a little bit of everything.”

However, much of the store’s notoriety comes from out-of-towners who are amazed that a Blockbuster remains open.

“HOLY CRAP! A LIVING, BREATHING, GOD HONEST BLOCKBUSTER! My kids were clueless, my wife and I ecstatic…we took pictures, we wandered around in amazement at the sight…we took in the smell…YES…IT EVEN HAS THAT BLOCKBUSTER SMELL of popcorn and boxed candies and plastic cases,” reads one Yelp review of the location.

Sandi Harding, the store manager, said that she even gets requests from people asking her to mail them a Blockbuster card.

Harding said she believes that Blockbuster remains relevant despite the rise of Netflix.

“We have loyal customers and because of them, we’ve been able to stay open longer than most other locally owned Blockbusters across America,” Harding told local news station KBND earlier this year.

However, there is a reason beyond relevance that the Bend Blockbuster has managed to stay alive as other stores have perished.

According to Harding, the location’s owner owns the portion of the building where the store is, meaning the store doesn’t have to worry about paying rent.

Still, the Blockbuster is fighting an uphill battle to remain open.

If you want to see the lone survivor, you better start your road trip soon, before it is also forced to close up shop.