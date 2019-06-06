A 27-year-old blogger’s behind-the-scenes photo shows how easy it is to fake a glamorous picture on Instagram

caption Laura J Hyatt revealed the secret behind one of her glamorous Instagram photos. source Laura J Hyatt/Instagram

London-based blogger Laura J Hyatt is going viral for showing how she created a glamorous-looking photo in her backyard.

The photo, which Hyatt made as an ad for the television show “Riviera” on Sky Atlantic UK – shows her lounging in water amongst floating flowers.

She revealed in an Instagram story that the photo was actually taken by her mom in a small inflatable pool in her backyard.

Hyatt told INSIDER she always tries to be transparent with her audience about the reality of photography on social media.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Recently, several influencers have been exposing how easy it is to manipulate images online. London-based blogger Laura J Hyatt is the latest to jump on the trend by revealing the secrets behind her glamorous shots.

Hyat, 27, originally posted a photo to her Instagram on May 23 that showed her lounging in water amongst a background of floating flowers. The image was created as an advertisement for the television show “Riviera” on Sky Atlantic UK.

The photo may look luxurious and reminiscent of a fancy vacation, but Hyatt revealed in her Instagram story that the shot wasn’t as glamorous as it appeared.

caption She took the photo in her backyard. source Laura J Hyatt/Instagram

The video shared to Hyatt’s Instagram story shows that she used a simple inflatable pool for the background, while her mother stood above her to capture the photo.

Hyatt told INSIDER that she always strives to be transparent with her audience when it comes to photography

“I’ve always been pretty honest with the reality of photography and it’s not always as glamorous as it might seem,” she told us.

Though the behind-the-scenes secret reveals how much Instagram can differ from reality, Hyatt says she never intended to deceive her audience.

“I mean, I never intended to be deceptive with my post,” she told us.

caption The reality of the photograph wasn’t as glamorous as it appeared. source Laura J Hyatt/Instagram

However, Hyatt does acknowledge that deceptive social media posts are becoming quite a problem on the platform

“We absolutely do see social media posts that are not as they seem,” she told INSIDER. “There is a pressure in general on social media to create bigger and bolder content all the time and so to do that, shots need to be set up and ‘created’ rather than letting them happen naturally.”

Read more: A 19-year-old who faked an entire trip to Coachella on Instagram says he fooled his family and friends: ‘They believed every single post.’

Instead of using her photography skills to portray a fake image, Hyatt says she uses her platform to share her tips with her followers.

“With this photo, though, it was more about showing the creative process that goes into it,” she said. “I think it’s always good to share tips and tricks, as that’s how we learn from each other.”