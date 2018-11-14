Blood transfusion at Penang hospital leaves 4-month-old baby’s foot badly swollen

Photos of a baby, whose foot swelled up after a blood transfusion in Penang, have gone viral. Facebook account of Abdul Ghani

A blood transfusion gone awry has left a four-month-old baby at a hospital in Penang with a badly swollen foot.

Photos upload on Facebook by a man named Abdul Ghani show the baby’s swollen and blackened foot covered in blisters.

In his post, Abdul Ghani identified himself as the baby boy’s grandfather. According to him, the infant had been given a blood transfusion through his left leg on Tuesday (Nov 13).

The frustrated grandparent said in his post that the doctors and nurses in charge of the procedure were blaming each other for the baby’s injuries.

His post has since gone viral, and has been shared closed to 18,000 times in less than 24 hours.

According to the New Straits Times, the baby, Muhammad Zain Al Fateh Muhammad Faizal Amri, was being treated for hernia at 3pm on Tuesday when his blood pressure fell.

Citing the baby’s 25-year-old father, NST reported that the baby was born premature at a different hospital before being transferred to the current hospital for hernia surgery.

“The doctor here claimed the nurse accidentally inserted the needle into the blood vessel, resulting in the swelling and bubble-like leg,” the father was quoted as saying.

He added that the medical team argued about who was to blame in front of him, adding that he was worried about how prolonged anaesthetic use could affect the child.

“The hospital also said we can sue within three years from now. So I will lodge a police report later and am contemplating to take legal action against Penang Hospital for negligence,” he reportedly said.

In its report, NST said that State Health Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah confirmed the baby was in stable condition, and will be monitored from time to time.

