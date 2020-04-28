Michael Bloomberg offered to pay former campaign staffers’ health insurance, after he was accused of breaking a promise to keep them employed through November

On Monday, Michael Bloomberg pledged to pay the health insurance costs of his former presidential campaign staffers, through November.

Business Insider and other outlets had reported complaints from staffers who felt they had been lied to.

Some later filed lawsuits against the billionaire, saying they were promised a job through election day – no matter if Bloomberg became the Democratic nominee.

Bloomberg will make COBRA payments for all employees who have yet to find new health insurance, through November.

Michael Bloomberg has offered to pay for his former campaign staffers’ health insurance through November, after former workers who felt they had been lured into their jobs under false pretenses complained to Business Insider and other outlets.

Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in early March, after a poor Super Tuesday performance, and within weeks had laid off his staff of more than 2,000.

Two former staffers told Business Insider that they were surprised to be let go since the campaign had promised them a job through the November election, regardless of whether Bloomberg became the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Multiple employees later sued Bloomberg after being left with no job or health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.

Former staffers were originally told that Bloomberg would only be covering health insurance through the end of April, but he decided to extend his offer on Monday.

The former campaigners were informed in an email that Bloomberg would be paying COBRA payments through November for any former staffer who has yet to find a new coverage.

COBRA is the federal program that allows former employees to stay on their old employer’s health insurance plan, at their own cost. In this case, Bloomberg will be making these payments for his former employees.

The email from Bloomberg human resources reads: “We hope you and your families are safe and well. We know this continues to be a difficult and stressful time for everyone as we all aim to keep ourselves, our families and communities safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given these extraordinary circumstances, the campaign will cover the cost of COBRA through November 2020.”

Bloomberg spent $1 billion on his 104-day presidential race, only to win one US territory on Super Tuesday, America Samoa.

While former campaigners were under the impression that they would be put to work helping the eventual Democratic nominee beat Trump, Bloomberg eventually decided to close the campaign, lay everyone off, and write an $18 million check to the DNC instead.

Peter Romer-Friedman, who is representing former staffers in one of the lawsuits, provided Business Insider with this statement following Bloomberg’s decision on Monday:

“We are pleased that the Bloomberg campaign has agreed to provide health insurance benefits to the thousands of staffers it terminated. It’s an important step in the right direction.

“But the Bloomberg campaign must keep all of the promises it made to induce staffers to join the campaign, especially the promise to employ the staffers through the general election.

“It’s not too late for the campaign to put these staffers back to work and make them whole. They are eager to get back to work, help defeat Donald Trump, and elect Joe Biden in November.”