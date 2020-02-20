Michael Bloomberg tweets incredibly misleading video in response to debate shellacking

In response to the humiliation of Wednesday night’s debate performance in Las Vegas, Michael Bloomberg tweeted a misleading video in an attempt to troll his opponents.

Bloomberg touts his business record in the video before it cuts to random clips of silence or hesitation from each of his competitors.

The candidate posted the clip without any context around the actual exchange nor any indication as to whether it was meant as satire.

After being pummeled by opponents in his 2020 debate debut, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg put his video team to work Thursday with a misleading mashup.

In a video tweeted from Bloomberg’s account, a sequence where he asserts he’s the only candidate on stage to ever start a business is followed by clips of each candidate in awkward silence.

Filling almost the entirety of the video, the silence makes it appear as though Bloomberg dumbfounded his opponents by touting his business record.

However, in the debate a back-and-fort between the candidates proceeded as normal after Bloomberg made his point. The tongue-tied shots of opponents in the clip tweeted from Bloomberg’s account were looped together from disparate points throughout the evening.

Also omitted from the clip is the context preceding Bloomberg’s defense of his business record, which came after Elizabeth Warren tore into him for linking the 2008 financial crisis to the end of redlining, a discriminatory housing practice.

At no point in the video, nor in Bloomberg’s plug for it on Twitter, is there any indication the exchange was heavily doctored.