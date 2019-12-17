Festive robots are decorating trees, singing karaoke carols, and serving coffee at Bloomingdale’s for the holidays

source Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bloomingdale’s is trying out human-robot collaboration at its 59th street flagship store for the holidays.

Robots are decorating window displays, performing karaoke, and serving coffee to shoppers.

Around the holidays you can expect Christmas trees, twinkle lights, cocoa, and, now, robots? They’re part of the Christmas lineup at Bloomingdale’s flagship 59th street store.

The department store is mainly incorporating robots into window displays and decor, but serving coffee they show how robots will “enhance the future retail experience,” according to Bloomingdale’s.

Other retailers have also tried to incorporate robots into their physical stores. Pepper, the humanoid robot created by Japanese company SoftBank, is possibly the most recognizable. SoftBank recommends using Pepper as a greeter, brand ambassador, survey conductor, and more.

Scroll to see photos and videos of Bloomingdale’s robots in action.

One window at the store is equipped with everything for holiday karaoke. Shoppers can select a song, and the robots will play along as lyrics show up on the screen.

source Bloomingdale’s

Robots play brass shakers, a tambourine, a chime, and a digital xylophone, cycling between “Deck the Halls,” Jingle Bells,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

source Bloomingdale’s

They also decorate a Christmas tree in another window display. Four robots pass ornaments back and forth and hang them on the tree, before taking the decorations down and starting the 30-minute process again.

source Bloomingdale’s

Finally, a robot serves shoppers their choice of Nespresso coffee to finish off a visit to the department store.

source Bloomingdale’s

You can see Bloomingdale’s robots in action here.