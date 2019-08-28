Blue Apron now offers the option to add Beyond Burger recipes to your box — we tried them out and they were delicious and easy to make

source Blue Apron

Meal kit delivery service Blue Apron now offers Beyond Burger recipes in its weekly menus.

The plant-based meat alternative is shaking up the food world with as a flavorful and environmentally friendly alternative to meat.

This new collaboration allows home cooks to experience the taste and versatility of Beyond Meat through the convenience of Blue Apron.

I tried the Caramelized Onion & Cheddar Beyond Burger meal kit and loved it. I’ve cooked and tried Beyond Burgers on my own before, but I liked that Blue Apron made it easy to cook the burger in a more creative way.

It seems like plant-based meat alternatives like Beyond Meat are everywhere, from food chains like Dunkin’ and Carl’s Jr. to your local grocery store. You can even buy it online.

For the first time, you can also experience the innovation of Beyond Meat in a meal kit. If you want to both try this buzzy imitation meat and learn how to incorporate it into a delicious, flavorful meal, you now have that opportunity with Blue Apron’s new Beyond Meat meal kit recipes.

Read more: We cooked meals from Blue Apron and HelloFresh to see which meal kit delivery service is best

source Blue Apron

Beyond Meat looks, cooks, and tastes like meat, plus it’s more environmentally friendly to produce than real meat. Its collaboration with Blue Apron is getting the meat into more plates of curious cooks, while increasing the meal kit service’s appeal to vegetarians and vegans.

As Beyond Meat creates a new generation of healthier, eco-friendly “meat” eaters, Blue Apron is following right along to capitalize on a current trend that could soon become a permanent fixture of the food world.

Blue Apron rolled out this new and exciting partnership with two Beyond Meat recipes: Caramelized Onion & Cheddar Beyond Burgers with Garlic Green Beans and Jalapeño & Goat Cheese Beyond Burgers with Corn on the Cob.

Read more: We tried meal kits from both Blue Apron and Plated to see which one makes the best meals

caption My finished burger. My roommates couldn’t tell it wasn’t real meat, and kept commenting how good it smelled as I was cooking. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

These tasty recipes prove it’s not difficult to incorporate meat alternatives into your weekly dinner plans. They only take 30 minutes to prepare, and the final results taste like gourmet burgers you’d get at a restaurant.

Blue Apron sent me the Caramelized Onion & Cheddar Beyond Burger meal kit to test, and I loved it. The burger (which I added a fried egg to) was no less charred, juicy, and filling than a traditional burger made with real beef.

Another Insider Picks tester noted that the experience was comparable to cooking a regular burger. “The main exception,” he says, is that “they cook a bit faster than I would expect from a burger patty.” He ended up with a medium finish rather than medium-rare, so this aspect of the cooking process could require some experimentation.

Although I’ve cooked and tried Beyond Burgers on my own before, I liked that Blue Apron made it easy to cook the burger in a quick and creative manner. Frankly, I don’t usually have the time or patience to search up recipes and go grocery shopping for ingredients, some of which I’d only end up using for one specific recipe. This new kit used the same principles that have always defined Blue Apron – speed, convenience, and gourmet creativity – and applied them to an interesting “hero” ingredient.

Blue Apron will continue to offer Beyond Burger recipes in its upcoming menus (preview all the recipes here), so be on the lookout if you’re an existing Blue Apron customer or want to try the service. Two-serving plans cost $9.99 a serving and you can choose from four different types of plans to get started.