These popular meal plans are offering New Year’s deals so you can start eating healthier

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source HelloFresh

Popular meal kits like Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, and Sun Basket are all offering discounts in January. We’ve listed all of the promos below.

If your New Year’s resolution is to eat healthily, these promos can help you make sticking to that goal easy, tasty, and educational.

Make sure not to miss our guide to the best meal kits you can buy for more details.

In 2019, we’re all going to eat better, get more sleep, head to the gym at least three times per week, and stick to a budget that doesn’t send us spiraling into debt. From day one to 365, it all seems so doable.

But around day 15, when the frustrations and responsibilities of everyday life have sufficiently humbled us, we’re maybe only doing one or two of those things consistently. That’s why we return to these resolutions year after year, never satisfactorily crossing them off and opening up space for something new.

The key to consistency may be convenience. In other words, make it easy on yourself. If you want to eat well in 2019, it pays to outsmart your usual roadblocks: the time grocery shop requires, the energy of making diverse and balanced meal plans, and the lack of interest or creativity in cooking. If not a forever solution, meal kits – at least in January – may be one life hack for making your transition easy enough to turn it into a full-blown habit by March.

Thankfully, healthy meal plan services are wise to the fact that we all want to eat better – and eight of the most popular are offering coupons and deals that make committing to one cheaper in January.

Here are 8 healthy, popular meal plans offering discounts right now:

Blue Apron

source Blue Apron

Blue Apron sends all the pre-portioned, fresh ingredients you need to make specific meals to your doorstep, including options that adhere to specific diets, so you can eat healthy foods and stick to a lifestyle choice without feeling any friction typically associated with doing so.

We’ve tried the Mediterranean diet recipes before (regarded as a #1 tie for the best diet overall according to US News & World Report), and it didn’t feel like following a diet at all. You can also find ample vegetarian options. A two-person plan starts at $9.99 per serving, while a four-person plan starts at $7.49 per serving.

Daily Harvest

source Daily Harvest

The deal: Get three free cups with the code “TRYTHREE” at checkout.

Daily Harvest sends farm-frozen, pre-portioned ingredients to your door for delicious smoothies, soups, lattes, harvest bowls, and more. Meals are packed with superfoods in recipes designed by a nutritionist and a chef, and none of them take more than 10 minutes to prepare. Most of the instructions are easy – for example, add a dash of water or milk and blend, or heat the contents. And if you’re heading out the door, you can return your meal to the cup it came in for a to-go case. Find our full review here.

Veestro

source Veestro

The deal: Take 25% off any purchase with the code “GRINCH“ now through December 28.

Veestro is a meal delivery service that makes eating tasty and convenient plant-based foods easier for the average person. And by “easier,” I mean they will just send fully prepared, 100% plant-based meals to your door.

You can find a full personal review here, but, basically, you can choose between a few options: a la carte meals that are available for one-time delivery (starting at $10 per meal), meal packs (starting at $10 per meal), and weight loss plans (starting at $11 per meal).

PlateJoy

source Platejoy

The deal: Take $15 off any subscription package with the code “INSTAMAZING” at checkout before December 29.

PlateJoy is an online service that will make a custom meal plan for you for $8 per month. If you want, you can even send the grocery list to Instacart where it will automatically appear in your cart, so that you can place an order for local delivery in as little as two hours. PlateJoy factors in your goals, tastes, allergies, preferences, and even details like what kitchen appliances you have, whether you’d rather cook less and eat leftovers more, and engineers its menus to reduce food waste. Find a review here.

HelloFresh

source HelloFresh

HelloFresh claims to be America’s most popular meal kit, and it’s another that sends pre-measured ingredients and delicious recipes to your door at regular intervals.

If your biggest hurdle to healthy eating is packing lunches, HelloFresh’s Dinner 2 Lunch menu feature helps you maximize your cooking. Those options are an extra $5, but they’re designed to serve as two distinct meals (ie. cook it once, eat it twice as meatloaf for dinner and an inventive meatloaf sandwich the next day). can serve as two distinct meals.

Pricing for HelloFresh starts at $7.99 per serving for the Classic or Veggie plan and starts at $6.99 per serving for the Family plan.

Terra’s Kitchen

source Terra’s Kitchen/Business Insider

The deal: Get $35 off your first order with the code “TKNOW35” for a limited time.

Terra’s Kitchen helps you craft delicious, flavorful meals in an eco-friendly way, and we ranked it the best overall meal kit in the Insider Picks Buying Guide. Recipes are inventive and highly customizable, though that means that different meals come with different price tags. Servings begin at $9.99.

Sun Basket

source Sun Basket

If you have any kind of food restriction, you may want to check out Sun Basket. The meal plan service includes options for almost every dietary option under the sun: paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, Mediterranean, vegan, pescatarian, diabetes-friendly, and so on. Plus, all the ingredients are 99% organic, 100% non-GMO, and feature responsibly sourced meats and seafood. Three meals per week for two or four people are $11.99 per serving.

Plated

source Plated/Facebook

Plated is known for creative menus that aren’t dishes you’d typically expect to make on your own. They’ve got a great variety in ingredients, good-looking end results, and may be best for more experienced or comfortable home cooks. Meals start at $9.95 per serving.