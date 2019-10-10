Blue Christmas trees are a surprisingly fun way to celebrate the holidays — here are 10 of our favorite ones

source Crystal Cox/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

If you’re going for an untraditional tree this Christmas, try a blue one.

Depending on the shade (and there are many), a blue Christmas tree can add elegance and sophistication or fun and whimsy to your space.

Here are 10 blue Christmas trees you can buy online this year, some costing just $10.59.

And there's a surprisingly wide selection of blue trees online in a range of heights, styles, and prices – some even as low as $10.59.

A Cookie Monster-blue Christmas tree

Everyone who comes over for the holidays will love this Christmas tree – it’s the same color as Cookie Monster’s fur! The bright blue tree stands at 6 feet tall and has a slim profile, making it perfect for corners and small spaces.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 14 inches

Light count: unlit

A sky blue tree with 250 matching lights

This sky blue tree looks like it belongs in a fairy tale with 250 glittering blue lights sprinkled throughout its branches.

Tree height: 4.5 feet

Base diameter: 34 inches

Light count: 250

A small tabletop Christmas tree with ornaments

This non-traditional Christmas tree has a lot going for it despite its tiny size. The blue tinsel is sparkly and festive, and comes with 22 ornaments so you can decorate however you’d like.

Tree height: 1.5 feet

Base diameter: 4.3 inches

Light count: unlit

A whimsical sky blue tree with teal lights

This 4-foot-tall sky blue tree has a unique, slightly curved shape. To add to the whimsy, there are 70 matching teal lights are sprinkled throughout the tree.

Tree height: 4 feet

Base diameter: 22 inches

Light count: 70

A navy blue tree with 100 blue lights

This 3-foot-tall Christmas tree has more than 230 navy blue tips in various lengths, making it look very realistic. There are 100 blue lights strung throughout the branches.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 25 inches

Light count: 100

A frosted blue tree wrapped in burlap

This small tabletop tree has light blue branches dusted with clear glitter for a frosted appearance. It comes in one piece and stands on top of a burlap base, so it’s ready for your desk or counter.

Tree height: 2 feet

Base diameter: 6 inches

Light count: unlit

A 6.5-foot-tall Christmas tree with 300 blue lights

The 300 mini blue lights woven throughout this white tree add a ton of dreamy color but isn’t overwhelming.

Tree height: 6.5 feet

Base diameter: 42 inches

Light count: 300

A blue tinsel Christmas tree that pops up

This shiny blue tinsel tree can’t be missed wherever it’s placed. It’s made with wire coils that pops up and compresses easily for storage after the holidays are over. It also comes with a stand to keep it from tilting.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 9.6 inches

Light count: unlit

A 3-foot-tall turquoise Christmas tree

This 3-foot-tall turquoise tree would sparkle on any table or countertop. To assemble, just attach the tinsel tree to the matching stand and fluff out the branches.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: unlit

A dark blue tinsel Christmas tree with 450 white lights

The dark blue color makes this tree look more sophisticated than whimsical but still unique and nontraditional in its own right. There are 450 lights woven throughout the tree for extra sparkle – you might not even need extra decorations.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 44 inches

Light count: 450